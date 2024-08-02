(Alliance News) - SIT Spa reported Friday that it closed the first half of the year with revenues of EUR150.9 million, down from EUR166.9 million in the same period last year.

Ebitda, however, rose to EUR13.5 million from EUR13.2 million while operating loss narrowed significantly to EUR125,000 from EUR20.0 million.

Same trend for net loss, which increased to EUR6.1 million from EUR18.2 million a year earlier, while adjusted net loss was EUR3.1 million and compares with adjusted profit of EUR1.6 million a year earlier.

As of June 30, 2024, net debt was EUR160.9 million from EUR146.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

The company reported that its forecast for percentage Ebitda improvement over the previous year, expected to be between 100 and 200 basis points, remains confirmed.

Selective investments dedicated in particular to the research and development area as well as the completion of the new headquarters remain in place, now expected to be around EUR20 million. Net financial debt is expected to be between EUR145 million and EUR150 million.

SIT's stock is at parity at EUR1.45 per share.

