Stock 1308 SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
PDF Report : SITC International Holdings Company Limited

SITC International Holdings Company Limited Stock price

Equities

1308

KYG8187G1055

Marine Freight & Logistics

Market Closed - Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Other stock markets
 03:08:37 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for SITC International Holdings Company Limited 5-day change 1st Jan Change
12.02 HKD +2.04% +2.21% -30.76%
Oct. 20 SITC International’s Revenue Down 45% in January-September MT
Oct. 20 SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Group Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website

Financials

Sales 2023 * 2,484 M 19.40 B Sales 2024 * 2,656 M 20.74 B Capitalization 4,046 M 31.59 B
Net income 2023 * 572 M 4,467 M Net income 2024 * 719 M 5,615 M EV / Sales 2023 *
1,54x
Net cash position 2023 * 226 M 1,764 M Net cash position 2024 * 340 M 2,654 M EV / Sales 2024 *
1,40x
P/E ratio 2023 *
7,32x
P/E ratio 2024 *
6,62x
Employees 2,093
Yield 2023 *
9,68%
Yield 2024 *
9,48%
Free-Float 47.82%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Chart SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about SITC International Holdings Company Limited

SITC International’s Revenue Down 45% in January-September MT
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Group Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Interim dividend FA
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Financial Year Ending December 31, 2023, Payable on 14 September 2023 CI
SITC International Slashes Dividend as H1 Profit Plunges MT
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Final dividend FA
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Approves Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 CI
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Group Revenue for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2023 CI
SITC International Holdings' Q1 Revenue Plunges 41% MT
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Quarterly Operating Revenue for the Three Months Ended 31 March 2023 CI
SITC International Holdings Hikes Dividend as 2022 Profit Rises MT
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended 31 December 2022, Payable 17 May 2023 CI
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Provides Unaudited Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 31 December 2022 CI
More news

Press releases SITC International Holdings Company Limited

SITC International : Logistics Group and Zhijie Yuangang Signed the Strategic Cooperation Agreement PU
SITC International : The Successful Delivery of M/V “SITC RENHE” PU
SITC International : Interim Results Presentation 2023 PU
SITC International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC RUIMING” hold successfully PU
More press releases

News in other languages on SITC International Holdings Company Limited

SITC International : Briefing of SITC IR2023 Investor Conference
Nuevas compras en la cartera Inversor Asia
Nouveaux achats dans le portefeuille Investisseur Asie
Bolsa de Madrid: El petróleo hace temblar los contadores
Le pétrole affole les compteurs
More news

Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.04%
1 week+2.21%
Current month-0.17%
1 month-4.60%
3 months-27.50%
6 months-7.68%
Current year-30.76%
More quotes

Highs and lows

1 week
11.22
Extreme 11.22
12.10
1 month
11.22
Extreme 11.22
12.70
Current year
11.22
Extreme 11.22
19.00
1 year
11.22
Extreme 11.22
22.80
3 years
11.22
Extreme 11.22
36.00
5 years
6.07
Extreme 6.07
36.00
10 years
3.04
Extreme 3.04
36.00
More quotes

Managers and Directors - SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Managers TitleAgeSince
Xian Xiang Yang CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 56 2007
Ke Cheng Liu DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 50 2006
Peng Xue SEC
 Corporate Secretary 52 2007
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Shao Peng Yang CHM
 Chairman 67 2006
Xian Xiang Yang CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 56 2007
Ke Cheng Liu DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 50 2006
More insiders

ETFs positioned on SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
U.S. GLOBAL SEA TO SKY CARGO ETF - USD ETF U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF - USD
5.04% 4 M€ +6.11%
SONICSHARES GLOBAL SHIPPING ETF - USD ETF SonicShares Global Shipping ETF - USD
4.76% 22 M€ -0.69% -
ISHARES STOXX GLOBAL SELECT DIVIDEND 100 UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR ETF iShares STOXX Global Select Dividend 100 UCITS ETF (DE) - EUR
3.91% 2,003 M€ 0.00%
GLOBAL X CHINA E-COMMERCE AND LOGISTICS ETF - HKD ETF Global X China E-commerce and Logistics ETF - HKD
2.52% 1 M€ -18.51%
BNP PARIBAS EASY ECPI GLOBAL ESG BLUE ECONOMY UCITS ETF ACC - USD ETF BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Global ESG Blue Economy UCITS ETF Acc - USD
1.93% 2 M€ 0.00% -
More ETFs positioned on SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 12.02 +2.04% 2 913 691
23-11-10 11.78 0.00% 3,423,233
23-11-09 11.78 +0.34% 4,159,984
23-11-08 11.74 +1.21% 4,190,975
23-11-07 11.60 -1.36% 4,853,675

Delayed Quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 03:08 am EST

More quotes

Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Co Ltd is a company principally engaged in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions. The Company operates through two business segments. Container Shipping and Logistics segment is engaged in the provision of container transportation and integrated logistics services that focused exclusively on the Asia market. Dry Bulk and Others segment is engaged in the provision of dry bulk vessel leasing and land leasing services.
Sector
Marine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2024-03-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1.508USD
Average target price
1.980USD
Spread / Average Target
+31.27%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Marine Freight & Logistics

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED Stock SITC International Holdings Company Limited
-30.76% 4 046 M $
AP MOLLER MAERSK Stock AP Moller Maersk
-36.35% 23 234 M $
HAPAG-LLOYD AG Stock Hapag-Lloyd AG
-31.53% 22 880 M $
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd.
-2.39% 20 299 M $
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA Stock Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
+18.23% 11 758 M $
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD Stock Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd
+15.78% 9 229 M $
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED Stock Orient Overseas (International) Limited
-32.34% 7 913 M $
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. Stock Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.
+68.75% 7 390 M $
ADNOC LOGISTICS & SERVICES PLC Stock ADNOC Logistics & Services plc
0.00% 7 291 M $
CHINA MERCHANTS ENERGY SHIPPING CO., LTD. Stock China Merchants Energy Shipping Co., Ltd.
+10.55% 6 938 M $
Other Marine Freight & Logistics
  1. Markets
  2. Equities
  3. Stock SITC International Holdings Company Limited - Hong Kong Stock Exchange
-40% off Black Friday : Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
Enjoy this offer