SITC International Holdings Company Limited Stock price
Equities
1308
KYG8187G1055
Marine Freight & Logistics
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|12.02 HKD
|+2.04%
|+2.21%
|-30.76%
|Oct. 20
|SITC International’s Revenue Down 45% in January-September
|MT
|Oct. 20
|SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Group Revenue for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
-40%
on all our subscriptions*
Enjoy this offer
* See conditions on website
|Sales 2023 *
|2,484 M 19.40 B
|Sales 2024 *
|2,656 M 20.74 B
|Capitalization
|4,046 M 31.59 B
|Net income 2023 *
|572 M 4,467 M
|Net income 2024 *
|719 M 5,615 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
1,54x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|226 M 1,764 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|340 M 2,654 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
1,40x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
7,32x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
6,62x
|Employees
|2,093
|Yield 2023 *
9,68%
|Yield 2024 *
9,48%
|Free-Float
|47.82%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
More news
More press releases
|1 day
|+2.04%
|1 week
|+2.21%
|Current month
|-0.17%
|1 month
|-4.60%
|3 months
|-27.50%
|6 months
|-7.68%
|Current year
|-30.76%
More quotes
1 week
11.22
12.10
1 month
11.22
12.70
Current year
11.22
19.00
1 year
11.22
22.80
3 years
11.22
36.00
5 years
6.07
36.00
10 years
3.04
36.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Xian Xiang Yang CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|56
|2007
Ke Cheng Liu DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|50
|2006
Peng Xue SEC
|Corporate Secretary
|52
|2007
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Shao Peng Yang CHM
|Chairman
|67
|2006
Xian Xiang Yang CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|56
|2007
Ke Cheng Liu DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|50
|2006
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|5.04%
|4 M€
|+6.11%
|4.76%
|22 M€
|-0.69%
|-
|3.91%
|2,003 M€
|0.00%
|2.52%
|1 M€
|-18.51%
|1.93%
|2 M€
|0.00%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|12.02
|+2.04%
|2 913 691
|23-11-10
|11.78
|0.00%
|3,423,233
|23-11-09
|11.78
|+0.34%
|4,159,984
|23-11-08
|11.74
|+1.21%
|4,190,975
|23-11-07
|11.60
|-1.36%
|4,853,675
Delayed Quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange, November 13, 2023 at 03:08 am ESTMore quotes
More about the company
SITC International Holdings Co Ltd is a company principally engaged in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions. The Company operates through two business segments. Container Shipping and Logistics segment is engaged in the provision of container transportation and integrated logistics services that focused exclusively on the Asia market. Dry Bulk and Others segment is engaged in the provision of dry bulk vessel leasing and land leasing services.
SectorMarine Freight & Logistics
Calendar
2024-03-03 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
More Ratings
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
1.508USD
Average target price
1.980USD
Spread / Average Target
+31.27%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-30.76%
|4 046 M $
|-36.35%
|23 234 M $
|-31.53%
|22 880 M $
|-2.39%
|20 299 M $
|+18.23%
|11 758 M $
|+15.78%
|9 229 M $
|-32.34%
|7 913 M $
|+68.75%
|7 390 M $
|0.00%
|7 291 M $
|+10.55%
|6 938 M $