SITC International : Brief Report of SITC 2020 Annual Summary Meeting

On Feb 7th, 2021, SITC International hold the cloud conference of '2020 Annual Summary Meeting and Award Ceremony'. All staff of SITC International subordinate companies joined by online video.

At the meeting, Chairman Yang Shaopeng affirmed the achievements of various sections of the company in 2020 and believed that we would work together to create a better tomorrow. CEO Yang Xianxiang further summarized the main work and achievements in 2020, analyzed the economic situation at home and abroad, and put forward the main work direction of the company in 2021.SITC International Financial Center, Operation Management Center and Administrative Center revised description for Management System Compilation 2021.

Awarding awards to the winning team representatives for SITC Outstanding Contribution Reward and Special Reward from Chairman. Reward the outstanding team or individual who have the courage to innovate, challenge and work together in their own work.