On 1 July 2024, "SITC SAP S4 HANA Upgrade Project Kick-off Meeting" was held at Zhangjiang Office. Yang Xianxiang, Chairman of SITC, Liu Kecheng, General Manager of Finance Center & General Manager of Investment Center, IT leaders of the headquarters and business groups, members of the internal project team and experts of Inossem project team participated in the meeting through online and offline means.

At the meeting, Chairman Yang Xianxiang put forward specific requirements and guidance for the organisational arrangements, basic objectives and expansion needs of the upgrade project. Other participants also shared the focus of the project.

Through the one-day meeting, the participants have a clearer understanding of the project's objectives, plans and responsibilities, and will push forward the solution in a more targeted way during the follow-up project to ensure that this upgrade project can be successfully implemented and landed, and inject a strong impetus for the digital transformation and high-quality development of SITC International.