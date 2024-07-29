From July 25th to July 26th, SITC Logistics 2024 Marketing Meeting was held in Qingdao. More than 60 people, including Xue Mingyuan, CEO of SITC, responsible persons and marketing personnel of various related companies of SITC Logistics, attended the meeting through online and offline means.

This marketing meeting is divided into three parts: discussion meeting for general managers of freight forwarding branch, internal marketing training, and external marketing training. At the discussion meeting, CEO Xue affirmed the achievements of SITC Logistics in the past few years, but also pointed out that SITC Logistics is currently facing many challenges such as market situation and development bottlenecks, and needs to find ways and take measures as soon as possible to cope with the severe survival and development pressure. In the internal marketing training, the heads of various business departments and related professional product companies at the logistics headquarters shared case studies on the main businesses and products currently promoted by the group, in order to increase the profit points of each branch. In the external marketing training, the theme course "Winning Orders with Speeches: Sales Speeches that Strike the Heart" is used to further enhance the skills of marketing personnel and ensure the smooth implementation of subsequent work.

In this marketing meeting, everyone discuss the problems and solutions faced in their work, and work together to promote the rapid, long-term, and stable development of SITC Logistics.