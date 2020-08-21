Log in
SITC International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

08/21/2020 | 10:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1308)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 21 August 2020 (the "Interim Results Announcement") in respect of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement has the same meaning as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify certain inadvertent typographical errors contained under the paragraph headed "Container shipping and logistics business" under the "Management Discussion and Analysis" section in both the English and Chinese versions of the Interim Results Announcement, that the amount of paid out capital expenditure attributable to vessel purchases should be US$45,722,000 out of US$53,044,000 (instead of US$45,722 million out of US$53,044 million).

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the Interim Results Announcement remain unchanged and shall continue to be valid for all purposes. This supplemental announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Interim Results Announcement.

By Order of the Board

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Yang Shaopeng

Chairman

The People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yang Shaopeng, Mr. Yang Xianxiang, Mr. Liu Kecheng, Mr. Xue Peng, Mr. Xue Mingyuan and Mr. Lai Zhiyong; and the independent non- executive directors are Mr. Tsui Yung Kwok, Mr. Yeung Kwok On, Dr. Lo Wing Yan, William, JP and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 14:26:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 563 M - -
Net income 2020 229 M - -
Net cash 2020 19,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
Yield 2020 4,92%
Capitalization 3 405 M 3 405 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 491
Free-Float 47,0%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 1,25 $
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Spread / Highest target 8,73%
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peng Xue Secretary & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-1.26%3 243
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S2.39%29 085
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-27.71%11 513
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.62%8 508
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.-1.63%4 395
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-17.31%2 612
