SITC International : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1308)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

IN RELATION TO THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR

THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2020

Reference is made to the announcement of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 21 August 2020 (the "Interim Results Announcement") in respect of the interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 June 2020. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used in this announcement has the same meaning as those defined in the Interim Results Announcement.

The Company would like to clarify certain inadvertent typographical errors contained under the paragraph headed "Container shipping and logistics business" under the "Management Discussion and Analysis" section in both the English and Chinese versions of the Interim Results Announcement, that the amount of paid out capital expenditure attributable to vessel purchases should be US$45,722,000 out of US$53,044,000 (instead of US$45,722 million out of US$53,044 million).

Save as disclosed above, all other information and content set out in the Interim Results Announcement remain unchanged and shall continue to be valid for all purposes. This supplemental announcement is supplemental to and should be read in conjunction with the Interim Results Announcement.

