  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITC International : Customs Broker Co.,Ltd. has been awarded the National Outstanding Customs Declaration Enterprise

12/31/2021 | 03:07am EST
The "6th National Excellent Customs Declaration Enterprises and Excellent Customs Declarer" commendation Conference hosted by China Customs Declaration Association and Local Customs Declaration Association was concluded in Wuxi, Jiangsu province on December 9, 2021. This evaluation is approved and retained by the Office of Correcting Industrial Malpractices of The State Council. It is also the business scope of China Customs Declaration Association and the only national industry evaluation in the industry after the clear decoupling of the General Administration of Customs. In line with the principle of "fairness, fairness and openness" and not charging any form of fees to enterprises and individuals, 173 national outstanding customs declaration enterprises and 257 national outstanding customs declarators (customs practitioners) were selected.

SITC Customs Broker Co.,Ltd. was awarded the title of "National Outstanding Customs Declaration Enterprise" and Liu Hongmei was awarded the title of "National Outstanding Customs Declarer".

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 08:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 768 M - -
Net income 2021 942 M - -
Net cash 2021 384 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 8,47%
Capitalization 9 889 M 9 887 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,43x
EV / Sales 2022 3,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 765
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,69 $
Average target price 5,44 $
Spread / Average Target 47,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED71.74%9 887
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S73.96%64 283
HAPAG-LLOYD AG201.41%54 086
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.110.80%45 138
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED139.74%15 817
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION313.68%15 713