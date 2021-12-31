SITC International : Customs Broker Co.,Ltd. has been awarded the National Outstanding Customs Declaration Enterprise

The "6th National Excellent Customs Declaration Enterprises and Excellent Customs Declarer" commendation Conference hosted by China Customs Declaration Association and Local Customs Declaration Association was concluded in Wuxi, Jiangsu province on December 9, 2021. This evaluation is approved and retained by the Office of Correcting Industrial Malpractices of The State Council. It is also the business scope of China Customs Declaration Association and the only national industry evaluation in the industry after the clear decoupling of the General Administration of Customs. In line with the principle of "fairness, fairness and openness" and not charging any form of fees to enterprises and individuals, 173 national outstanding customs declaration enterprises and 257 national outstanding customs declarators (customs practitioners) were selected.

SITC Customs Broker Co.,Ltd. was awarded the title of "National Outstanding Customs Declaration Enterprise" and Liu Hongmei was awarded the title of "National Outstanding Customs Declarer".