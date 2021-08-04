Log in
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
SITC International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

08/04/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:05:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 684 M - -
Net income 2021 933 M - -
Net cash 2021 530 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 5,86%
Capitalization 11 416 M 11 414 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,06x
EV / Sales 2022 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,26 $
Average target price 5,42 $
Spread / Average Target 27,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED97.73%11 370
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S30.42%52 593
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.85.08%42 570
HAPAG-LLOYD AG108.27%39 982
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION330.77%15 006
HMM CO.,LTD169.53%13 619