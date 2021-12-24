Log in
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
SITC International : Facilitating "Silk Road Shipping" ,SITC won the "Quality Shipping Service Award"

12/24/2021 | 03:27am EST
On December 20, the 2021 "Silk Road Shipping" annual meeting hosted by Fujian Port Group was held in Xiamen, Fujian. Members and partners of the "Silk Road Shipping" alliance, such as world-renowned ports, multinational shipping companies, logistics companies, commercial manufacturing, and scientific research institutions, participated in the meeting.

Four shipping companies, MAERSK, MSC, COSCO, and SITC,won the "2021 "Silk Road Shipping" Named Route of the Year Quality Carrier Service Award". This award is established for the first time. The review committee is composed of experts from authoritative organizations such as the Chinese Society of Navigation, the Academy of Water Transport Sciences of the Ministry of Transport, the National Port Standardization Technical Committee, and Shanghai Maritime University. Comprehensive evaluation of indicators such as ability is produced.

"Silk Road Shipping" is a high-quality shipping service with specific service standards. SITC, as the main alliance member of Silk Road Shipping, currently operates 12 routes in Xiamen Port, including 7 Silk Road routes. SITC International pays great attention to and attaches importance to Xiamen Port. It regards Xiamen Port as a regional shipping home port. In the future, it will continue to increase the layout of external trade routes and vigorously develop rail-sea combined transport, multimodal transport and international transit. Continue to adhere to the concept of "cooperation and win-win, mutual development, and sharing of results", and jointly invest in Xiamen Port and the member units of Silk Road Shipping to develop high-quality and high-quality logistics business in Xiamen.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2021 08:26:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
