SITC International : HELPING HISENSE BRAND GO OVERSEA, SITC and HISENSE MADE A NEW BREAKTHROUGH IN COOPERATION

Relying on SITC's advantages in Southeast Asia area, it helped Hisense's self-built color TV base to be put into production in Indonesia, and SITC along with HISENSE went to overseas together to reach a new milestone. On 10th of April, 2022, we received the Thank Letter from Hisense International and Hisense Visual Technology Co.,Ltd. In the letter, they send the sincere thanks to the SITC team, especially Mr. Dunjie Liu, the General Manager (Currently the GM of SITC Shipping Lianyungang Office) of SITC Indonesia and the team.

Taking advantage of SITC's Southeast Asian layout and local team advantages to help Hisense expand its overseas B2B business and find related project resources, it is Hisense and SITC's senior management to determine the direction of strategic cooperation. The successful landing of the Indonesian project is the best practice of this cooperation direction. SITC Indonesia actively promoted the Hisense project and grasped the sensitive knowledge of information, helped the successful landing of the Hisense project, and was highly appreciated and recognized by leaders at all levels of Hisense, created another successful cases of a collaborative and efficient supply chain between two parties for Hisense business go overseas.