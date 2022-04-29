Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04/29 03:59:52 am EDT
26.60 HKD   -1.85%
04:12aSITC INTERNATIONAL : HELPING HISENSE BRAND GO OVERSEA, SITC and HISENSE MADE A NEW BREAKTHROUGH IN COOPERATION
PU
04/26SITC INTERNATIONAL : Notice of Office Relocation
PU
04/26SITC INTERNATIONAL : 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
PU
Summary 
Summary

SITC International : HELPING HISENSE BRAND GO OVERSEA, SITC and HISENSE MADE A NEW BREAKTHROUGH IN COOPERATION

04/29/2022 | 04:12am EDT
Relying on SITC's advantages in Southeast Asia area, it helped Hisense's self-built color TV base to be put into production in Indonesia, and SITC along with HISENSE went to overseas together to reach a new milestone. On 10th of April, 2022, we received the Thank Letter from Hisense International and Hisense Visual Technology Co.,Ltd. In the letter, they send the sincere thanks to the SITC team, especially Mr. Dunjie Liu, the General Manager (Currently the GM of SITC Shipping Lianyungang Office) of SITC Indonesia and the team.

Taking advantage of SITC's Southeast Asian layout and local team advantages to help Hisense expand its overseas B2B business and find related project resources, it is Hisense and SITC's senior management to determine the direction of strategic cooperation. The successful landing of the Indonesian project is the best practice of this cooperation direction. SITC Indonesia actively promoted the Hisense project and grasped the sensitive knowledge of information, helped the successful landing of the Hisense project, and was highly appreciated and recognized by leaders at all levels of Hisense, created another successful cases of a collaborative and efficient supply chain between two parties for Hisense business go overseas.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 08:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 655 M - -
Net income 2022 1 663 M - -
Net cash 2022 851 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 13,2%
Capitalization 9 265 M 9 265 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,18x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 47,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,45 $
Average target price 6,07 $
Spread / Average Target 75,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-3.90%9 265
HAPAG-LLOYD AG26.21%64 659
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S-14.75%51 538
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-18.12%32 153
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED12.91%18 180
YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT CORPORATION-0.41%14 246