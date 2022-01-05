Log in
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
SITC International : In 2022, the new year's sailing ceremony of the RCEP route was held at Xiamen Port

01/05/2022
On January 4, 2022, the New Year's sailing ceremony of the Xiamen Port RCEP route was held at Xiamen Port Haitian Wharf. With the sound of a whistle, the " SITC PORT KLANG " vessel full of cargo set sail, marking Xiamen Port has ushered in the full effect of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the official sailing of the world's largest free trade zone!

The ceremony invited Xiamen Free Trade Commission, Xiamen Port authority, Dongdu Customs, Dongdu Maritime, Dongdu Border Inspection, Pilot Station, SITC Xiamen Branch, Xiamen Port Holdings Group, etc. to attend the ceremony. At the ceremony, Chen Chaohui, deputy general manager of Xiamen Port Holdings Group, delivered a speech. In the speech, he thanked SITC as an important strategic partner of Xiamen Port Holdings Group for its long-term philosophy of "win-win cooperation, common development, and shared results". , And work together to build the home port of Xiamen container shipping.

And then, Hong Baocai, general manager of Xiamen Container Group, and Ye Lisong, deputy general manager of SITC Container Line Xiamen Branch, came to the stage and exchanged souvenirs, showing that the new year will continue to deepen cooperation and forge ahead together.

At the end of the ceremony, Chen Chaohui of Xiamen Port Holdings Group and Ye Lisong of SITC Container Lines Xiamen Branch jointly put the eye on the lion, wishing all RCEP routes of Xiamen Port to go steadily and far-reaching in 2022, and to sail with full load.

This new year's sailing is the Southeast Asia boutique route that SITC will focus on, and it is also the iconic RCEP representative route of Xiamen Port. Xiamen Port focuses on the development of RCEP routes, seizes new opportunities, continuously improves and expands the advantages of global route layout, helps ensure the stability of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and makes every effort to promote the implementation of the RCEP agreement.

With the formal entry into force of the "Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," SITC and Xiamen Container Terminals Group will work together to base themselves on a new development stage, implement new development concepts, continue to deepen port and shipping cooperation, and leverage on the "Silk Road Maritime Transport" platform to give full play to The functional positioning and advantages of the core area of Haisi, centering on RCEP countries, weaving dense route layout, expanding and strengthening the new logistics channel of the "Belt and Road", further promote the construction of Xiamen International Shipping Center and port-type national logistics hub.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 10:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
