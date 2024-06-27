In June 2024, SITC Ship Management Shanghai and SITC Crew Shanghai officially launched the 2024 management skills training. This year's training mainly covers production management, leadership, Internet operation, general workplace ability, etc. Training will be conducted through a combination of video lectures, post class discussions, and writing of training experiences.

This month's training aimed to enhance the professional management skills of employees through courses such as safety production management, accident investigation, and risk prevention; By studying courses such as employee execution building, time management, and work efficiency improvement, we aimed to enhance employee quality and execution, thereby promoting the sustainable development of SITC.