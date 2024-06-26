On June 2024, SITC Ship Management Shandong & SITC Crew Shandong 2024 annual management skills training were officially launched. This round of training consists of 10 courses, totaling more than 30 hours.

This round of training covers practical work, workplace communication and team cooperation, aiming to improve employees' job skills, cultivate employees' professionalism, build a dynamic and active employee team, cultivate enterprise reserve force, enhance enterprise cohesion and competitive advantage, and enable enterprises to achieve long-term development in the face of fierce market changes. Maintain the vitality of continuous management.