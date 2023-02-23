Advanced search
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
2023-02-23
17.00 HKD   +3.16%
05:43aSitc International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING” hold successfully
PU
02/21Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHUNDE”
PU
01/31Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”
PU
SITC International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING” hold successfully

02/23/2023
On February 23, 2023, the Naming &Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC CHANGMING" was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG).

Mr. Ji Wenguang, General Manager of SITC BROKER, Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER , Mr. Du ChengzhongVice General Manager of YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding GroupMr. Wan Shuisheng, Chief Technical director of SDARIMs. Lin Jie,Expert of SDARI, leaders and guests from all relevant parties attended the ceremony together.

Mr. Wan Shuisheng, christened the new vessel for "SITC CHANGMING". Then Ms.Lin Jie, Godmother of the new vessel was invited to break the champagne, blessing her with safe sailing and full-loading all the time.

Upon delivery, the vessel "SITC CHANGMING" will soon join operation fleet, playing a greater role in the route layout, and provide customers with better service.

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 044 M - -
Net income 2022 1 227 M - -
Net cash 2022 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,57x
Yield 2022 23,9%
Capitalization 5 635 M 5 635 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 036
Free-Float 47,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Mantian Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.07%5 635
HAPAG-LLOYD AG54.39%51 237
AP MOLLER MAERSK0.22%38 743
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.15%23 614
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA10.96%13 020
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-10.71%10 598