SITC International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING” hold successfully

On February 23, 2023, the Naming &Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC CHANGMING" was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG).

Mr. Ji Wenguang, General Manager of SITC BROKER, Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER , Mr. Du Chengzhong，Vice General Manager of YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group，Mr. Wan Shuisheng, Chief Technical director of SDARI，Ms. Lin Jie,Expert of SDARI, leaders and guests from all relevant parties attended the ceremony together.

Mr. Wan Shuisheng, christened the new vessel for "SITC CHANGMING". Then Ms.Lin Jie, Godmother of the new vessel was invited to break the champagne, blessing her with safe sailing and full-loading all the time.

Upon delivery, the vessel "SITC CHANGMING" will soon join operation fleet, playing a greater role in the route layout, and provide customers with better service.