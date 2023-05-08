SITC International : Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration investigated SITC International

On May 6, 2023, Xie Kaiyun, Deputy Director of SHANGHAI MSA, Zhang Xiaodong, Director of PUDONG,SHANGHAI MSA, Zhang Wei, Director of Shipping Department of SHANGHAI MSA, and Fan Feng, Section chief of Shipping Department of SHANGHAI MSA, visited SITC International. Yang Xianxiang, Vice Chairman and CEO of SITC International and other leaders attended the meeting.





During the meeting, Xie Kaiyun highly rated SITC ship crew management, maritime safety supervision and maritime service guarantee work.





Yang Xianxiang thanked SHANGHAI MSA for its long-term guidance and support to SITC INTERNATIONAL, and introduced the basic situation of the company's fleet, new shipbuilding and ship management. The two parties discussed the construction of Shanghai International Shipping Center, international ship registration, recent ship detention defects of MSA`s concern, and safety management of the company's system.





