  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:58:17 2023-05-08 am EDT
13.50 HKD   +0.60%
SITC International : Shanghai Maritime Safety Administration investigated SITC International

05/08/2023 | 03:41am EDT
On May 6, 2023, Xie Kaiyun, Deputy Director of SHANGHAI MSA, Zhang Xiaodong, Director of PUDONG,SHANGHAI MSA, Zhang Wei, Director of Shipping Department of SHANGHAI MSA, and Fan Feng, Section chief of Shipping Department of SHANGHAI MSA, visited SITC International. Yang Xianxiang, Vice Chairman and CEO of SITC International and other leaders attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Xie Kaiyun highly rated SITC ship crew management, maritime safety supervision and maritime service guarantee work.

Yang Xianxiang thanked SHANGHAI MSA for its long-term guidance and support to SITC INTERNATIONAL, and introduced the basic situation of the company's fleet, new shipbuilding and ship management. The two parties discussed the construction of Shanghai International Shipping Center, international ship registration, recent ship detention defects of MSA`s concern, and safety management of the company's system.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 07:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 855 M - -
Net income 2023 1 045 M - -
Net cash 2023 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,36x
Yield 2023 14,3%
Capitalization 4 587 M 4 587 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 47,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Mantian Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-22.70%4 587
HAPAG-LLOYD AG11.37%38 305
AP MOLLER MAERSK-24.33%29 639
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.32%23 804
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED13.55%13 472
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-0.19%11 694
