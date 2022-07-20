SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC MINGDE”

On July 20, 2022, the online Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC MINGDE" was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).

The successful construction and delivery of "SITC MINGDE" couldn't be relized without all related parties' professional spirit and close cooperation.

After delivery, the "SITC MINGDE" will become another new power for SITC fleet structure and a great role in company's route layout.