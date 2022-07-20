Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-07-20 am EDT
26.55 HKD   +0.95%
SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC MINGDE”

07/20/2022 | 03:44am EDT
On July 20, 2022, the online Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC MINGDE" was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).

The successful construction and delivery of "SITC MINGDE" couldn't be relized without all related parties' professional spirit and close cooperation.

After delivery, the "SITC MINGDE" will become another new power for SITC fleet structure and a great role in company's route layout.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 07:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 100 M - -
Net income 2022 1 940 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,78x
Yield 2022 16,2%
Capitalization 8 987 M 8 987 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 920
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 3,35 $
Average target price 5,97 $
Spread / Average Target 78,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-6.74%8 987
HAPAG-LLOYD AG0.43%49 472
AP MOLLER MAERSK-21.22%45 914
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-22.22%32 479
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED28.91%20 745
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA8.79%11 652