Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:45 2022-10-25 am EDT
14.44 HKD   -0.28%
10/24SITC International Holdings' January-September Revenue Rises 59%
MT
10/20Sitc International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC ZHAOMING” hold successfully
PU
09/01Sitc International : Briefing of SITC IR2022 Investor Conference
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGDE”

10/25/2022 | 03:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On October 25, 2022, the Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC SHENGDE"was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding).

Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC Ship Management Center and Mr. Zhang Tao, Vice General Manager of Yangzijiang Shipping Group signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties.

Under the cooperation and joint efforts of SITC, YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding and other relevant parties,overcoming the impact of epidemic situation and extreme high temperature weather, new vessels have been delivered one by one on schedule and with good quality, which has provided strong supports to the shipping route layout of SITC. Furthermore, its dominant position in the Asian regional market will also be consolidated and strengthened.

After the delivery, "SITC SHENGDE" will join in SITC fleet to provide more diverse and high-quality services to SITC customers.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 07:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
10/24SITC International Holdings' January-September Revenue Rises 59%
MT
10/20Sitc International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC ZHAOMING” hold su..
PU
09/01Sitc International : Briefing of SITC IR2022 Investor Conference
PU
08/29SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED : Ex-di..
FA
08/16Sitc International : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended 30 june 2022
PU
08/16SITC International Holdings' H1 Profit Jumps 140%
MT
08/16Sitc International Holdings Company Limited Announces Interim Dividend for the Six Mont..
CI
08/16SITC International Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year ..
CI
08/16Sitc International : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
08/12Sitc International : SIPG president Yan Jun and his delegation visited SITC
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 225 M - -
Net income 2022 2 173 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,30x
Yield 2022 31,4%
Capitalization 4 948 M 4 948 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 036
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,84 $
Average target price 4,73 $
Spread / Average Target 157%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Mantian Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-48.65%4 948
AP MOLLER MAERSK-32.28%36 638
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-30.14%33 610
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-42.00%23 307
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-34.19%10 591
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-4.86%9 477