SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGMING”

On April 4, 2023, the Delivery and signing Ceremony of M/V "SITC SHENGMING"was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).

Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER and Mr. Du Chengzhong，Vice General Manager of YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties.

After Delivery, M/V "SITC SHENGMING"will join SITC fleet soon to offer much better service to SITC customers.