  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:08 2023-04-04 am EDT
16.88 HKD   +1.32%
03:47aSitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGMING”
PU
03/16Sitc International : Briefing of SITC AR2022 Investor Conference
PU
03/16Sitc International : 2022 Annua Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITC International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGMING”

04/04/2023 | 03:47am EDT
On April 4, 2023, the Delivery and signing Ceremony of M/V "SITC SHENGMING"was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC International) and YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group Ltd (YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group).

Mr. Li Ruimin, General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER and Mr. Du Chengzhong，Vice General Manager of YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding Group signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties.

After Delivery, M/V "SITC SHENGMING"will join SITC fleet soon to offer much better service to SITC customers.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 07:46:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
03:47aSitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGMING”
PU
03/16Sitc International : Briefing of SITC AR2022 Investor Conference
PU
03/16Sitc International : 2022 Annua Results Presentation
PU
03/07SITC International Holdings Hikes Dividend as 2022 Profit Rises
MT
03/06SITC International Holdings Company Limited Proposes Final Dividend for the Year Ended ..
CI
03/06SITC International Holdings Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year ..
CI
02/23Sitc International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC CHANGMING” hold s..
PU
02/21Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHUNDE”
PU
01/31Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC ANHE”
PU
01/30SITC International Forecasts a Hike in FY22 Profit
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 856 M - -
Net income 2023 1 043 M - -
Net cash 2023 79,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,41x
Yield 2023 11,5%
Capitalization 5 693 M 5 693 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 2 060
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,12 $
Average target price 2,72 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Mantian Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-4.03%5 693
HAPAG-LLOYD AG64.19%55 781
AP MOLLER MAERSK-24.04%29 753
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.91%23 619
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED4.40%12 383
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA-1.19%11 799
