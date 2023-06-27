On June 27, 2023, the online Delivery Ceremony of M/V "SITC YUHE" was successfully held by SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) and Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd(Dae Sun).

Mr. Li Ruimin，General Manager of SITC SHIP MANAGEMENT CENTER and Mr. Jung Tae Kim, General Manager of Business Division of Dae Sun signed the delivery documents on behalf of both parties via online meeting.

After delivery, M/V "SITC YUHE" will join SITC fleet soon, provide new support for SITC's operation and development.