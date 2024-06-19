In June 2024, SITC E-commerce's first cross-border e-commerce cargo warehouse-"Yiwu warehouse" was officially launched. In just a week, the first batch of 145 cubic meters, full of 2*40HQ e-commerce collection cargoes completed warehousing and packing, including daily necessities, hardware accessories, clothing, shoes, hats and nail ornaments. The batch of goods carrying SITC "Yiwu-Manila Express Line" was loaded at Wenzhou Port on June 13th, arrived in Manila on time on June 17th, and will be delivered to consumers in 7 days, which is 5-7 days shorter than the traditional mode.

The warehouse is located in the central warehouse of the west of Yiwu with superior geographical conditions, and is close to the distribution center of Yiwu small product City shops. It can provide e-commerce sellers with one-stop services such as FBA, FBM LCL, port transport, cross-border customs, destination port unpacking, distribution and so on. At the same time, with the high-density and high-frequency Southeast Asia route services of "SITC LINE", we can meet the needs of cross-border e-commerce customers for low cost and fast delivery.

The launch of Yiwu Warehouse and Yiwu Cross-border E-commerce Express Line will comprehensively enhance "SITC Logistics"'s ability to provide full professional services for cross-border e-commerce customers!