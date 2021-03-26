SITC International : Congratulations for first launch of sea-rail container on Vietnam -- China – Europe “New Land-Sea Corridor” cooperated by SITC and Nippon Express

Your present position is:Home->SITC News->
Congratulations for first launch of sea-rail container on Vietnam -- China - Europe 'New Land-Sea Corridor' cooperated by SITC and Nippon Express
SITC cooperated with Nippon Express for Vietnam -- China - Europe 'New Land-Sea Corridor' cross-border sea-rail combined transportation business, the container was loaded at Vietnam smoothly in March 2021, arriving Chongqing on 8th, March by New Land-Sea Corridor block train. And after completing custom clearance formalities, the container was dispatched to Europe by 'Chongqing-Sinkiang-Europe' block train.<_o3a_p>
The cross-border business cooperating between Nippon Express and SITC is a successful attempt to open up the cross-border sea-rail combined transport channel for Southeast Asia-China--Europe via the New Land-Sea Corridor, which marks the expansion of SITC intermodal transportation services from China-Mongolia and China-Russia routes to China-Europe routes, providing customers with more comprehensive, higher quality and faster logistics services.<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:16:02 UTC.