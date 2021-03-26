SITC International : Congratulations for first launch of sea-rail container on Vietnam -- China – Europe “New Land-Sea Corridor” cooperated by SITC and Nippon Express

SITC cooperated with Nippon Express for Vietnam -- China - Europe 'New Land-Sea Corridor' cross-border sea-rail combined transportation business, the container was loaded at Vietnam smoothly in March 2021, arriving Chongqing on 8th, March by New Land-Sea Corridor block train. And after completing custom clearance formalities, the container was dispatched to Europe by 'Chongqing-Sinkiang-Europe' block train.<_o3a_p>

The cross-border business cooperating between Nippon Express and SITC is a successful attempt to open up the cross-border sea-rail combined transport channel for Southeast Asia-China--Europe via the New Land-Sea Corridor, which marks the expansion of SITC intermodal transportation services from China-Mongolia and China-Russia routes to China-Europe routes, providing customers with more comprehensive, higher quality and faster logistics services.<_o3a_p>