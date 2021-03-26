Log in
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
SITC International : Congratulations for first launch of sea-rail container on Vietnam -- China – Europe "New Land-Sea Corridor" cooperated by SITC and Nippon Express

03/26/2021
Your present position is:Home->SITC News->Congratulations for first launch of sea-rail container on Vietnam -- China - Europe 'New Land-Sea Corridor' cooperated by SITC and Nippon Express

SITC cooperated with Nippon Express for Vietnam -- China - Europe 'New Land-Sea Corridor' cross-border sea-rail combined transportation business, the container was loaded at Vietnam smoothly in March 2021, arriving Chongqing on 8th, March by New Land-Sea Corridor block train. And after completing custom clearance formalities, the container was dispatched to Europe by 'Chongqing-Sinkiang-Europe' block train.<_o3a_p>

The cross-border business cooperating between Nippon Express and SITC is a successful attempt to open up the cross-border sea-rail combined transport channel for Southeast Asia-China--Europe via the New Land-Sea Corridor, which marks the expansion of SITC intermodal transportation services from China-Mongolia and China-Russia routes to China-Europe routes, providing customers with more comprehensive, higher quality and faster logistics services.<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 07:16:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 024 M - -
Net income 2021 444 M - -
Net cash 2021 141 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 3,88%
Capitalization 8 509 M 8 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,14x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,18 $
Last Close Price 3,17 $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED47.25%8 546
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S0.26%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT35.36%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.05%18 962
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED10.71%6 384
HMM CO.,LTD111.11%6 206
