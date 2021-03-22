SITC International : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1308)

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that an Annual General Meeting of SITC International Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") will be held at PLAZA Room, Regus Conference Centre, 35/F, Central Plaza, 18 Harbour Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Monday, 26 April 2021 at 9:30 a.m for the following purposes:

As ordinary business:

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and the reports of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") and auditors for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2. To declare a final dividend of HK 60 cents per share for the year ended 31

December 2020.

3. To re-elect Mr. Yang Xianxiang as an Executive Director.

4. To re-elect Mr. Liu Kecheng as an Executive Director.

5. To re-elect Dr. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca as an Independent Non-executive Director.

6. To re-elect Mr. Tse Siu Ngan as an Independent Non-executive Director.

7. To re-elect Dr. Hu Mantian as an Independent Non-executive Director.

8. To re-elect Ms. Yang Xin as an Non-executive Director.

9. To authorize the Board to fix the respective Directors' remuneration.

10. To re-appoint Ernst & Young as auditors and to authorize the Board to fix their remuneration.

As additional ordinary business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions:

11. "THAT:

(a) subject to item 11(b) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors of the Company to exercise during the Relevant Period (as defined below) all the powers of the Company to buy back its shares in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations;

(b) the total number of shares of the Company to be bought back pursuant to the mandate in item 11(a) above shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be bought back under the mandate in item 11(a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and

(c) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company; (ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and (iii) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked

or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting."

12. "THAT:

(a) subject to item 12(c) below, a general mandate be and is hereby generally and unconditionally given to the Directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as defined below) to issue, allot and deal with additional shares in the capital of the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;

(b) the mandate in item 12(a) above shall authorize the Directors of the Company to make or grant offers, agreements and options during the Relevant Period which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;

(c) the aggregate number of shares allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted by the Directors pursuant to the mandate in item 12(a) above, otherwise than pursuant to: (i) a Rights Issue (as defined below); (ii) the exercise of options under a share option scheme of the Company; and (iii) any scrip dividend scheme or similar arrangement providing for the allotment of shares in lieu of the whole or part of a dividend on shares of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company, shall not exceed 20% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution, and if any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares is conducted, the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the mandate in item 12(a) above as a percentage of the total number of issued shares at the date immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same; and

(d) for the purposes of this resolution: "Relevant Period" means the period from the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of: (i) the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;

(ii) the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the articles of association of the Company or any applicable laws to be held; and

(iii) the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders in general meeting.

"Right Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the Directors to holders of shares of the Company or any class thereof on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares or class thereof (subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the directors may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of any relevant jurisdiction or the requirements of any recognized regulatory body or any stock exchange)."

As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, pass with or without amendments, the following resolution as ordinary resolution:

13. "THAT:

conditional upon the passing of the resolutions set out in items 11 and 12 of the notice convening this meeting (the "Notice"), the general mandate referred to in the resolution set out in item 12 of the Notice be and is hereby extended by the addition to the aggregate number of shares which may be allotted and issued or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted and issued by the directors pursuant to such general mandate of the number of shares bought back by the Company pursuant to the mandate referred to in resolution set out in item 11 of the Notice, provided that such amount shall not exceed 10% of the total number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing of this resolution."

By Order of the Board

SITC International Holdings Company Limited

Yang Shaopeng

Chairman

The People's Republic of China, 22 March 2021

Notes:

1. All resolutions at the meeting will be taken by poll (except where the chairman decides to allow a resolution relating to a procedural or administrative matter to be voted on by a show of hands) pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). The results of the poll will be published on the websites of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company in accordance with the Listing Rules.

2. Any shareholder of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. If more than one proxy is appointed, the number of shares in respect of which each such proxy so appointed must be specified in the relevant form of proxy. Every shareholder present in person or by proxy shall be entitled to one vote for each share held by him.

3. In order to be valid, the form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed or a certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, must be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the above meeting (i.e. not later than 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, 22 April 2021 (Hong Kong Time)) or the adjourned meeting (as the case may be). Delivery of the form of proxy shall not preclude a shareholder of the Company from attending and voting in person at the meeting and, in such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

4. For determining the entitlement to attend and vote at the above meeting, the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Wednesday, 21 April 2021 to Monday, 26 April 2021, both dates per 2020 annual results announcement inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong

Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 20 April 2021.

5. For determining the entitlement to the proposed final dividend (subject to approval by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting), the Register of Members of the Company will be closed from Monday, 3 May 2021 to Wednesday, 5 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which per 2020 annual results announcement period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to qualify for the proposed final dividend, unregistered holders of shares of the Company shall ensure that all transfer documents accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong

Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on

Friday, 30 April 2021.

6. A circular containing further details concerning the resolutions set out in the above notice will be sent to all shareholders of the Company together with the 2020 Annual Report.

7. References to time and dates in this notice are to Hong Kong time and dates.

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Yang Shaopeng, Mr. Yang Xianxiang, Mr. Liu Kecheng, Mr. Xue Mingyuan and Mr. Lai Zhiyong; the non-executive Director is Ms. Yang Xin; and the independent non-executive Directors are Dr. Liu Ka Ying, Rebecca, Mr. Tse Siu Ngan and Dr. Hu Mantian (Mandy).