SITC International : organized the "Zhenghe Island Digital Training" offline training

On March 20, 2021, SITC International organized an offline training course of 'Zhenghe Island Digital Training' in Shanghai area in Zhangjiang Office Building.

Seventy-two executives including President Xue Mingyuan of Shipping Group, Vice President Xiao Senyuan, Vice President Guo Ruqian of Logistics Group, General Manager of Shanghai Branch participated in this training. President Xue Mingyuan gave a speech at the opening of training. In this training, through the knowledge explanation of 'management cognition, organizational cognition, digital cognition, knowledge management, time management', carry out knowledge empowerment and turn knowledge into skills to follow the company's strategic pace and bring digital management Enter the company's management and respective positions.