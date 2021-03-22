Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  SITC International Holdings Company Limited    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITC International : organized the "Zhenghe Island Digital Training" offline training

03/22/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Your present position is:Home->SITC News->SITC International organized the 'Zhenghe Island Digital Training' offline training
On March 20, 2021, SITC International organized an offline training course of 'Zhenghe Island Digital Training' in Shanghai area in Zhangjiang Office Building.
Seventy-two executives including President Xue Mingyuan of Shipping Group, Vice President Xiao Senyuan, Vice President Guo Ruqian of Logistics Group, General Manager of Shanghai Branch participated in this training. President Xue Mingyuan gave a speech at the opening of training. In this training, through the knowledge explanation of 'management cognition, organizational cognition, digital cognition, knowledge management, time management', carry out knowledge empowerment and turn knowledge into skills to follow the company's strategic pace and bring digital management Enter the company's management and respective positions.

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
03/22SITC INTERNATIONAL  : organized the "Zhenghe Island Digital Training" offline tr..
PU
03/22SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
03/22SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Form of proxy for the annual general meeting to be held on..
PU
03/22SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Annual report 2020
PU
03/22SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Proposed re-election of retiring directors and proposed gr..
PU
03/17SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Brief Report of the launching ceremony of Jixingtong's Mar..
PU
03/16WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT  : While waiting for Powell
03/12SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Grant of awarded shares to the share award scheme
PU
03/08SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Change of directors and change in composition of board com..
PU
03/08SITC INTERNATIONAL  : Profit, Revenue Climb in 2020
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 706 M - -
Net income 2020 327 M - -
Net cash 2020 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,5x
Yield 2020 2,64%
Capitalization 8 857 M 8 857 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
EV / Sales 2021 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 1 652
Free-Float 47,2%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 3,18 $
Last Close Price 3,30 $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Elaine Xu Manager-Operations & Management Centre
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED53.23%8 546
A.P. MØLLER - MÆRSK A/S10.37%42 103
HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT53.65%27 098
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.67%18 962
HMM CO.,LTD90.32%6 206
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA69.23%5 645
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ