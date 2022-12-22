SITC International : participated in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference

On Dec 21 2022, SITC International was invited to participate in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference held in Shanghai.At the release ceremony of the results of the 19th "Golden Liner Cup" China Freight Service Quality Tracking and Investigation Activity held at the same time, SITC was awarded the "Container liner company with user satisfaction" and the " Top 50 Chinese freight forwarding brand "; It was also selected as one of the "2022 Top 30 Innovation Cases of Port and Shipping Logistics Industry" in the 19th "Golden Wheel Cup" Innovation Award.