Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. SITC International Holdings Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1308   KYG8187G1055

SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(1308)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-12-22 am EST
18.26 HKD   -1.30%
03:22aSitc International : participated in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference
PU
12/15SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
12/12Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC XIANDE”
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITC International : participated in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference

12/22/2022 | 03:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Dec 21 2022, SITC International was invited to participate in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference held in Shanghai.At the release ceremony of the results of the 19th "Golden Liner Cup" China Freight Service Quality Tracking and Investigation Activity held at the same time, SITC was awarded the "Container liner company with user satisfaction" and the " Top 50 Chinese freight forwarding brand "; It was also selected as one of the "2022 Top 30 Innovation Cases of Port and Shipping Logistics Industry" in the 19th "Golden Wheel Cup" Innovation Award.

Attachments

Disclaimer

SITC International Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 08:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
03:22aSitc International : participated in the 8th China Shipping Industry Innovation Conference
PU
12/15SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
12/12Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC XIANDE”
PU
12/02Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC CHENMING”
PU
10/25Sitc International : The Successful Delivery for M/V “SITC SHENGDE”
PU
10/24SITC International Holdings' January-September Revenue Rises 59%
MT
10/24SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Revenue Results for the..
CI
10/24SITC International Holdings Company Limited Announces Unaudited Operating Results for t..
CI
10/20Sitc International : Naming &Delivery Ceremony for M/V “SITC ZHAOMING” hold su..
PU
09/01Sitc International : Briefing of SITC IR2022 Investor Conference
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 067 M - -
Net income 2022 1 915 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,31x
Yield 2022 22,7%
Capitalization 6 367 M 6 367 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 036
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
SITC International Holdings Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,37 $
Average target price 3,78 $
Spread / Average Target 59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xian Xiang Yang Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ke Cheng Liu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Shao Peng Yang Chairman
Siu Ngan Tse Independent Non-Executive Director
Mantian Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITC INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-34.40%6 367
AP MOLLER MAERSK-33.90%38 766
HAPAG-LLOYD AG-29.89%36 219
COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.89%22 963
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA8.73%12 214
ORIENT OVERSEAS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED-25.72%12 040