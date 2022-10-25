Advanced search
SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-24 pm EDT
11.63 USD   +0.61%
06:44aSite Centers : 3Q22 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:31aSITE Centers Reports Third Quarter 2022 Operating Results
BU
10/11Site Centers' Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call To Be Held On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, At 8 : 30 a.m. Eastern Time
BU
SITE Centers : 3Q22 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

10/25/2022 | 06:44am EDT
3S I T EQC E N22T E R S Earnings

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

O C T O B E R 2 5 , 2 0 2 2

S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company's ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters

in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other public health crises; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2022. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors.

S I T E C E N T E R S

3 Q 2 2 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

2

Table of Contents

3 Q 2 2 K E Y TA K E AWAY S

4

3 Q 2 2 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y

5

O P E R AT I O N S O V E R V I E W

6

G U I D A N C E & E A R N I N G S C O N S I D E R AT I O N S

9

C O N V E N I E N C E

1 0

A P P E N D I X

1 5

S I T E C E N T E R S

3 Q 2 2 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

3

3 Q 2 2 K E Y TA K E AWAY S

Focused portfolio located in the wealthiest sub-markets of the U.S.

103 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $112K (90TH PERCENTILE)

1DISPOSITION PROCEEDS USED TO FUND CONVENIENCE INVESTMENTS

  • $451M of assets sold in 3Q22 ($118M
    at share) including 20% interest of Madison Pool A portfolio for $388M ($78M at share) and Perimeter Center for $35M
  • $31M of assets acquired in 3Q22 including
    4 properties in the Phoenix, AZ MSA for $23M
  • Repurchased 1.6M shares for $20M ($12.74/share)

2 ROBUST 3Q22 LEASING ACTIVITY

  • Leased rate improved 60bp sequentially to 95%
  • $22M Signed Not Open (SNO) pipeline as of September 30, 2022
  • TTM shop leasing volume up 82% vs. 2019
  • SSNOI of +1.8% adjusting for uncollectible revenue impact related to prior periods

3 BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH & SUBSTANTIAL LIQUIDITY

  • 5.3x PRS debt/EBITDA at quarter end
  • Completed swap of $200M floating rate term loan for 3.8% all-in fixed rate reducing floating rate exposure to 6%
  • $123M of maturities through year-end 2023 and only $25M of redevelopment commitments

Note: Data as of September 30, 2022

S I T E C E N T E R S

3 Q 2 2 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

4

3 Q 2 2 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y

$0.30

$0.29

3 Q 2 2 E A R N I N G S

O P E R AT I N G

P E R S H A R E

F F O P E R S H A R E

95.0% 1.1% 10.8%

L E A S E D

91.5% COMMENCED

3 Q 2 2 SS N O I

3 Q 2 2 N E W

( P R O - R ATA )

L E A S E S P R E A D

INCLUDING

7.4% 3Q22 BLENDED

REDEVELOPMENT

LEASE SPREAD

S I T E C E N T E R S

3 Q 2 2 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Site Centers Corp. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 10:43:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
