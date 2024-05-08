SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend is payable on July 9, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2024.

About SITE Centers Corp.

