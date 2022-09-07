Log in
    SITC   US82981J1097

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
13.13 USD   +1.94%
SITE Centers Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.13 for Third Quarter 2022

09/07/2022 | 04:09pm EDT
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 20, 2022.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 535 M - -
Net income 2022 88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 834 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,1x
Yield 2022 4,09%
Capitalization 2 757 M 2 757 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,57x
EV / Sales 2023 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 86,2%
Managers and Directors
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor M. Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Director-IT Enterprise Service
Eric C. Cotton Deputy General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.-18.64%2 757
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-36.76%33 076
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-10.12%16 599
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-13.63%13 167
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-18.59%10 496
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-7.05%7 913