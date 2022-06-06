Log in
    SITC   US82981J1097

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/06 04:00:01 pm EDT
14.88 USD   -3.13%
SITE CENTERS : NAREIT - June 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
05:18pSITE Centers Refinances $950 Million Revolver, Boosts Term Loan Facility to $200 Million
MT
05:03pSITE CENTERS CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SITE Centers : NAREIT - June 2022 Investor Presentation

06/06/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
SNAREITT E C E N T E R S Presentation

J U N E 2 0 2 2

S A F E H A R B O R S T A T E M E N T

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company's ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters

in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; and our ability to maintain REIT status. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at https://ir.sitecenters.com/.

S I T E C E N T E R S | C O N F I D E N T I A L

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 2

2

P O R T F O L I O O V E R V I E W

4

O P E R AT I O N S O V E R V I E W

1 0

C A P I TA L D E P L O Y M E N T

1 5

C O N V E N I E N C E I S K E Y

2 0

O U T L O O K & B A L A N C E S H E E T

2 5

A P P E N D I X

2 8

S I T E C E N T E R S | C O N F I D E N T I A L

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 2

3

PortfolioOverview

S I T E C E N T E R S | C O N F I D E N T I A L

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 2

4

P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N

63

LEGACY

88% OF TENANTS ARE NATIONAL

9 ACQUIRED

BY ABR

• 64 of top 100 (52%+ of ABR) public

• New concept growth across multiple

unit sizes

CONCENTR ATED IN AFFLUENT

SUB - MARKETS

373

92

9

• Avg HHI of $110K vs. $67K nationally

BL ACKSTONE JV

• 2.4% 5-year population growth vs.

ACQUISITIONS

1.2% national average

• $502K average home price vs.

$404K MSA average

WHOLLY- OWNED

W H O L LY- OW N ED

SOCIETAL SHIFTS PROVIDING

PROPERTIES (4Q08)

PR O PERTI ES (1Q 22)

9

TAILWIND TO GROW TH

MADISON JV

• Work-from-home driving increased

weekday traffic

As of December 31, 2008

ACQUISITIONS

• Urban to suburban shift increasing

As of March 31, 2022

population density and land scarcity

2

OTHER JV

ACQUISITIONS

S I T E C E N T E R S | C O N F I D E N T I A L

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Site Centers Corp. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 526 M - -
Net income 2022 36,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 799 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 86,8x
Yield 2022 3,43%
Capitalization 3 284 M 3 284 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,67x
EV / Sales 2023 9,28x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 86,1%
