Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SITE Centers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SITC   US82981J1097

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-05 pm EDT
12.35 USD   -1.28%
05:40pSite Centers : NAREIT - June 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
09:49aSITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2023 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
AQ
06/02SITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2023 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SITE Centers : NAREIT - June 2023 Investor Presentation

06/05/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

N A R E I T P R E S E N TAT I O N

S I T E C E N T E R S | J U N E 2 0 2 3

S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate volatility; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in our geographic markets; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters

in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other public health crises; unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of financial, operations or third party data maintained in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

S I T E C E N T E R S

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 3

2

P O R T F O L I O O V E R V I E W

4

O P E R AT I O N S O V E R V I E W

8

C A P I TA L D E P L O Y M E N T

1 5

C O N V E N I E N C E R E A L E S TAT E O P P O R T U N I T Y

1 9

O U T L O O K & B A L A N C E S H E E T

2 7

A P P E N D I X

3 1

S I T E C E N T E R S

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 3

3

S I T E C E N T E R S K E Y TA K E A W AY S

FO CUS E D P O R TFO LI O LO C ATE D IN TH E W E A LTH IES T SU B - M A R K E TS O F TH E U . S .

105 WHOLLY- OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $112K (90TH PERCENTILE)

373

C O N S O L I D A T E D

P R O P E R T I E S

4Q08

CAPITAL ALLOCATION TR ACK RECORD

105

W H O L LY - O W N E D

P R O P E R T I E S

2018

2019

2020

2021

1Q23

N Y S E : R V I

$ 6 0 7 M

A C Q U I R E D

$ 1 9 0 M R V I

R V I S P I N O F F

D T P J V

B L A C K S T O N E

P R E F E R R E D

J V I N T E R E S T S

D I V I D E N D S P A I D

National tenants driving leasing demand in low supply environment

  • Retailers looking to concentrate new stores in last mile of the wealthiest suburbs
  • SITE Centers leased rate up to 95.9% (+430bp from YE20) with TTM new leasing spreads +29% (cash)
  • $19M Signed Not Opened (SNO) pipeline expected to drive multi-year tailwind
  • Historically low levels of new and shadow supply as % of stock

Significant liquidity and capital availability

  • 5.3X debt / EBITDA with $875M available on $950M line of credit and only $87M of 2023 maturities
  • $75M of Convenience acquisitions and $58M of dispositions ($12M at share) completed as of June 1, 2023
  • $45M tactical redevelopment pipeline deliveries set to ramp into year end 2023 (overall pipeline 88% leased)

Note: As of March 31, 2023 unless where noted.

S I T E C E N T E R S

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 3

4

S I T E C E N T E R S C U R AT E D S H O P P I N G C E N T E R P O R T F O L I O

OF114k1 SHOPPING CENTERS NATIONALLY

114

47

W O /J V A S S E T S

W O /J V A S S E T S

S O L D S I N C E 3 Q 1 8

A C Q U I R E D S I N C E 3 Q 1 8

A V G H H I

90th

P E R C E N T I L E

$112k

S I T C P O R T F O L I O

105

SH O PPIN G CEN T ERS

WEIGHTED AVG TAP SCORE 72

P O P U L A T I O N

76th

P E R C E N T I L E

111k

S I T C P O R T F O L I O

1. Source: ICSC

Note: As of March 31, 2023

61

LEGACY

PROPERTIES

24

THIRD PART Y

ACQUISITIONS

9

B L ACKSTONE JV ACQUISITIONS

9

MADISON JV

ACQUISITIONS

2

OTHER JV

ACQUISITIONS

S I T E C E N T E R S

N A R E I T J U N E 2 0 2 3

5

Disclaimer

Site Centers Corp. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 21:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SITE CENTERS CORP.
05:40pSite Centers : NAREIT - June 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
09:49aSITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2023 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
AQ
06/02SITE Centers Declares Second Quarter 2023 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
BU
05/31Site Centers Corp. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/25Mizuho Adjusts Price Target on SITE Centers to $12 From $13, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/16Northeast Capital Group acquired West Falls Plaza from SITE Centers Corp. for $18 milli..
CI
05/11Site Centers Corp. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/10SITE Centers Declares Common Stock Dividend of $0.13 for Second Quarter 2023
BU
05/10SITE Centers Corp. Declares Common Stock Dividend for Second Quarter 2023, Payable on J..
CI
04/27SITE CENTERS CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SITE CENTERS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 547 M - -
Net income 2023 31,6 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 890 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 85,9x
Yield 2023 4,17%
Capitalization 2 618 M 2 618 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,24x
EV / Sales 2024 7,98x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 12,51 $
Average target price 14,38 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor M. Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Director-IT Enterprise Service
John M. Cattonar Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.-8.42%2 618
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-9.34%34 828
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-15.33%15 364
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-11.43%11 629
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.78%9 934
NNN REIT, INC-5.75%7 853
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer