SITE Centers : NAREIT - June 2023 Investor Presentation
06/05/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T
SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this presentation to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, general economic conditions, including inflation and interest rate volatility; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in our geographic markets; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters
in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; the impact of pandemics (including the COVID-19 pandemic) and other public health crises; unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of financial, operations or third party data maintained in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2023. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.
P O R T F O L I O O V E R V I E W
4
O P E R AT I O N S O V E R V I E W
8
C A P I TA L D E P L O Y M E N T
1 5
C O N V E N I E N C E R E A L E S TAT E O P P O R T U N I T Y
1 9
O U T L O O K & B A L A N C E S H E E T
2 7
A P P E N D I X
3 1
S I T E C E N T E R S K E Y TA K E A W AY S
FO CUS E D P O R TFO LI O LO C ATE D IN TH E W E A LTH IES T SU B - M A R K E TS O F TH E U . S .
105 WHOLLY- OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $112K (90TH PERCENTILE)
373
C O N S O L I D A T E D
P R O P E R T I E S
4Q08
CAPITAL ALLOCATION TR ACK RECORD
105
W H O L LY - O W N E D
P R O P E R T I E S
2018
2019
2020
2021
1Q23
N Y S E : R V I
$ 6 0 7 M
A C Q U I R E D
$ 1 9 0 M R V I
R V I S P I N O F F
D T P J V
B L A C K S T O N E
P R E F E R R E D
J V I N T E R E S T S
D I V I D E N D S P A I D
National tenants driving leasing demand in low supply environment
Retailers looking to concentrate new stores in last mile of the wealthiest suburbs
SITE Centers leased rate up to 95.9% (+430bp from YE20) with TTM new leasing spreads +29% (cash)
$19M Signed Not Opened (SNO) pipeline expected to drive multi-year tailwind
Historically low levels of new and shadow supply as % of stock
Significant liquidity and capital availability
5.3X debt / EBITDA with $875M available on $950M line of credit and only $87M of 2023 maturities
$75M of Convenience acquisitions and $58M of dispositions ($12M at share) completed as of June 1, 2023
$45M tactical redevelopment pipeline deliveries set to ramp into year end 2023 (overall pipeline 88% leased)
Note: As of March 31, 2023 unless where noted.
S I T E C E N T E R S C U R AT E D S H O P P I N G C E N T E R P O R T F O L I O