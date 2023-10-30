SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
“Third quarter results reflect a continuation of year-to-date trends including steady demand for vacant space in the Company’s supply constrained markets and recycling of capital from highly leased properties into Convenience assets,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rent commencements, the backfill of vacant space from bankruptcies and tactical redevelopment deliveries remain significant tailwinds for SITE Centers going forward.”
Results for the Quarter
- Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $45.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $63.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was the result of lower income from joint ventures as a result of asset sales in the third quarter of 2022, partially offset by higher gain on sale from asset sales, property net operating income ("NOI") growth and the net impact of property acquisitions.
- Third quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $69.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $62.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period primarily due to property NOI growth and the net impact of property acquisitions. Third quarter OFFO included $8.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, of income related to below-market lease adjustments primarily for terminated Bed, Bath & Beyond leases.
Significant Third Quarter and Recent Activity
- SITE Centers sold 11 wholly owned shopping centers in the third quarter and fourth quarter to date for an aggregate price of $645.6 million including five wholly-owned shopping centers during the third quarter for an aggregate price of $118.3 million.
- Acquired three convenience shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $28.1 million, including Towne Crossing Shops (Richmond, VA) for $4.2 million, Oaks at Slaughter (Austin, TX) for $14.1 million and Marketplace at 249 (Houston, TX) for $9.8 million.
- In the third quarter, recorded a $1.3 million charge related to the previously announced restructuring plan, which included a Voluntary Retirement Offer. The balance of the total charges is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023. Restructuring charges have been excluded from OFFO.
- In October, closed on a five-year, $100 million mortgage secured by Nassau Park Pavilion (Princeton, NJ).
- In October, acquired two convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $26.0 million, including Estero Crossing (Fort Myers, FL) for $17.1 million and Point at University (Charlotte, NC) for $8.9 million.
Key Quarterly Operating Results
- Reported an increase of 2.9% in same-store net operating income (“SSNOI”) on a pro rata basis for the third quarter of 2023, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period. The impact of prior period rental income receipts related to cash basis tenants was immaterial to third quarter 2023 SSNOI growth.
- Generated cash new leasing spreads of 37.7% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 7.3%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 and cash new leasing spreads of 58.2% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 6.6%, both on a pro rata basis, for the third quarter of 2023.
- Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 50.9% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.5%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 73.0% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 10.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the third quarter of 2023.
- Reported a leased rate of 94.6% at September 30, 2023, compared to 95.5% at June 30, 2023 and 95.0% at September 30, 2022, all on a pro rata basis. The sequential decline was primarily related to the recapture of the remaining units leased by Bed, Bath & Beyond and the sale of properties in the third quarter with an average leased rate of 98.5%, partially offset by new leasing activity.
- As of September 30, 2023, the Signed Not Opened (“SNO”) spread was 260 basis points, representing $17.9 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.
Guidance
The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to reflect third quarter results and announced transaction activity. Impairment charges, gains on sale of interests and assets, transaction and debt extinguishment costs are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:
FY 2023E (prior)
Per Share – Diluted
FY 2023E (revised)
Per Share – Diluted
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders
$0.11 – $0.19
$0.28 – $0.33
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
0.96 – 1.00
0.97 – 1.00
Equity in net (income) of JVs
(0.03)
(0.03)
JVs' FFO
0.04
0.04
Gain on disposition of real estate (reported actual)
—
(0.15)
Gain on sale and change in control of interests (reported actual)
(0.02)
(0.02)
FFO (NAREIT)
$1.10 – $1.14
$1.12 – $1.14
Transaction, debt extinguishment and other at SITE share (reported actual)
—
0.01
Separation and other charges
0.03
0.03
Operating FFO
$1.13 – $1.17
$1.16 – $1.18
In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed range of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics. Key assumptions for 2023 guidance include the following:
FY 2023E (prior)
FY 2023E (revised)
Joint Venture fee income
$5 – $7 million
$6 – $7 million
SSNOI (1)
0.00% – 3.00%
1.50% – 3.00%
SSNOI – Adjusted for 2022 Uncollectible Revenue Impact (2)
1.00% – 4.00%
2.50% – 4.00%
(1)
Including redevelopment for assets owned as of September 30, 2023 and approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods, which is an approximately 100 basis-point headwind to 2023 SSNOI growth.
(2)
Including redevelopment for assets owned as of September 30, 2023 and excluding revenue impact of approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods.
Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics
Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.
FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company’s proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.
In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs and certain transaction costs. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.
The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.
The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or “SSNOI.” The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.
FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed rate of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.
The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.
SITE Centers Corp.
Income Statement: Consolidated Interests
in thousands, except per share
3Q23
3Q22
9M23
9M22
Revenues:
Rental income (1)
$142,498
$135,123
$414,324
$401,210
Other property revenues
588
1,067
1,978
3,164
143,086
136,190
416,302
404,374
Expenses:
Operating and maintenance
20,986
22,314
66,628
66,528
Real estate taxes
20,543
20,423
60,875
61,230
41,529
42,737
127,503
127,758
Net operating income (2)
101,557
93,453
288,799
276,616
Other income (expense):
JV and other fee income
1,673
2,653
5,307
9,471
Interest expense
(21,147)
(20,139)
(61,991)
(57,306)
Depreciation and amortization
(52,821)
(51,179)
(165,535)
(152,564)
General and administrative (3)
(11,259)
(10,799)
(35,935)
(34,403)
Other income (expense), net
(690)
(501)
(2,011)
(2,152)
Impairment charges
0
0
0
(2,536)
Income before earnings from JVs and other
17,313
13,488
28,634
37,126
Equity in net income of JVs
518
25,918
6,495
27,468
Gain on sale and change in control of interests
0
228
3,749
45,554
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
31,047
26,837
31,230
31,292
Tax expense
(236)
(258)
(811)
(863)
Net income
48,642
66,213
69,297
140,577
Non-controlling interests
0
(18)
(18)
(55)
Net income SITE Centers
48,642
66,195
69,279
140,522
Preferred dividends
(2,789)
(2,789)
(8,367)
(8,367)
Net income Common Shareholders
$45,853
$63,406
$60,912
$132,155
Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS
209,286
213,846
209,505
213,278
Assumed conversion of diluted securities
113
482
241
582
Weighted average shares – Diluted – EPS
209,399
214,328
209,746
213,860
Earnings per common share – Basic
$0.22
$0.30
$0.29
$0.62
Earnings per common share – Diluted
$0.22
$0.30
$0.29
$0.62
(1)
Rental income:
Minimum rents
$89,717
$89,686
$267,713
$261,849
Ground lease minimum rents
6,296
6,733
19,108
20,191
Straight-line rent, net
496
921
2,160
2,454
Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net
9,223
1,189
12,099
3,407
Percentage and overage rent
1,095
797
4,498
3,582
Recoveries
34,753
33,214
104,570
99,811
Uncollectible revenue
(811)
(381)
(1,126)
1,889
Ancillary and other rental income
1,511
1,619
4,716
4,416
Lease termination fees
218
1,345
586
3,611
(2)
Includes NOI from WO assets sold in 3Q23
1,645
N/A
N/A
N/A
(3)
Separation charge and other
1,086
0
4,014
0
SITE Centers Corp.
Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO
and Other Financial Information
in thousands, except per share
3Q23
3Q22
9M23
9M22
Net income attributable to Common Shareholders
$45,853
$63,406
$60,912
$132,155
Depreciation and amortization of real estate
51,412
49,925
161,480
148,828
Equity in net income of JVs
(518)
(25,918)
(6,495)
(27,468)
JVs' FFO
2,145
1,271
6,327
9,469
Non-controlling interests
0
18
18
55
Impairment of real estate
0
0
0
2,536
Gain on sale and change in control of interests
0
(228)
(3,749)
(45,554)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
(31,047)
(26,837)
(31,230)
(31,292)
FFO attributable to Common Shareholders
$67,845
$61,637
$187,263
$188,729
Separation and other charges
1,345
0
4,444
0
Transaction, debt extinguishment and other (at SITE's share)
679
1,196
2,186
2,501
RVI disposition fees
0
0
0
(385)
Total non-operating items, net
2,024
1,196
6,630
2,116
Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders
$69,869
$62,833
$193,893
$190,845
Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO
209,286
213,987
209,571
213,419
Assumed conversion of dilutive securities
113
341
241
441
Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO
209,399
214,328
209,812
213,860
FFO per share – Basic
$0.32
$0.29
$0.89
$0.88
FFO per share – Diluted
$0.32
$0.29
$0.89
$0.88
Operating FFO per share – Basic
$0.33
$0.29
$0.93
$0.89
Operating FFO per share – Diluted
$0.33
$0.29
$0.92
$0.89
Common stock dividends declared, per share
$0.13
$0.13
$0.39
$0.39
Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share):
Redevelopment costs
7,609
4,606
15,726
16,451
Maintenance capital expenditures
4,528
6,480
11,552
16,467
Tenant allowances and landlord work
13,187
13,739
38,939
35,340
Leasing commissions
1,861
1,642
6,255
6,010
Construction administrative costs (capitalized)
795
939
2,395
3,085
Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share):
Straight-line rent
516
906
2,236
2,611
Straight-line fixed CAM
94
114
238
325
Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net
9,314
1,287
12,364
3,683
Straight-line ground rent expense
(25)
(34)
(130)
(100)
Debt fair value and loan cost amortization
(1,165)
(1,340)
(3,591)
(3,854)
Capitalized interest expense
321
341
916
808
Stock compensation expense
(1,756)
(1,694)
(5,119)
(5,135)
Non-real estate depreciation expense
(1,411)
(1,256)
(4,064)
(3,742)
SITE Centers Corp.
Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests
$ in thousands
At Period End
3Q23
4Q22
Assets:
Land
$1,082,330
$1,066,852
Buildings
3,717,850
3,733,805
Fixtures and tenant improvements
597,874
576,036
5,398,054
5,376,693
Depreciation
(1,730,179)
(1,652,899)
3,667,875
3,723,794
Construction in progress and land
62,809
56,466
Real estate, net
3,730,684
3,780,260
Investments in and advances to JVs
40,830
44,608
Cash
26,560
20,254
Restricted cash
36,701
960
Receivables and straight-line (1)
65,192
63,926
Intangible assets, net (2)
92,127
105,945
Other assets, net
33,028
29,064
Total Assets
4,025,122
4,045,017
Liabilities and Equity:
Revolving credit facilities
135,000
0
Unsecured debt
1,368,282
1,453,923
Unsecured term loan
198,772
198,521
Secured debt
38,100
54,577
1,740,154
1,707,021
Dividends payable
30,100
30,389
Other liabilities (3)
208,151
214,985
Total Liabilities
1,978,405
1,952,395
Preferred shares
175,000
175,000
Common shares
21,437
21,437
Paid-in capital
5,972,902
5,974,216
Distributions in excess of net income
(4,067,355)
(4,046,370)
Deferred compensation
5,053
5,025
Accumulated comprehensive income
12,055
9,038
Common shares in treasury at cost
(72,375)
(51,518)
Non-controlling interests
0
5,794
Total Equity
2,046,717
2,092,622
Total Liabilities and Equity
$4,025,122
$4,045,017
(1)
SL rents (including fixed CAM), net
$35,718
$33,879
(2)
Operating lease right of use assets
17,665
18,197
(3)
Operating lease liabilities
37,375
37,777
Below-market leases, net
48,833
59,825
SITE Centers Corp.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI
$ in thousands
3Q23
3Q22
3Q23
3Q22
SITE Centers at 100%
At SITE Centers Share
GAAP Reconciliation:
Net income attributable to SITE Centers
$48,642
$66,195
$48,642
$66,195
Fee income
(1,673)
(2,653)
(1,673)
(2,653)
Interest expense
21,147
20,139
21,147
20,139
Depreciation and amortization
52,821
51,179
52,821
51,179
General and administrative
11,259
10,799
11,259
10,799
Other expense (income), net
690
501
690
501
Equity in net income of joint ventures
(518)
(25,918)
(518)
(25,918)
Tax expense
236
258
236
258
Gain on sale and change in control of interests
0
(228)
0
(228)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
(31,047)
(26,837)
(31,047)
(26,837)
Income from non-controlling interests
0
18
0
18
Consolidated NOI
101,557
93,453
101,557
93,453
Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments
(12,271)
(6,602)
Total Consolidated SSNOI
89,286
86,851
Consolidated SSNOI % Change
2.8%
Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
1,545
105,872
487
21,272
Interest expense
5,668
8,241
1,314
1,831
Depreciation and amortization
7,806
9,450
1,849
2,156
Impairment charges
0
9,010
0
1,802
Other expense (income), net
2,084
6,120
481
1,286
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
(973)
(119,813)
(195)
(23,963)
Unconsolidated NOI
$16,130
$18,880
3,936
4,384
Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments
(101)
(781)
Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share
$3,835
$3,603
Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change
6.4%
SSNOI % Change at SITE Share
2.9%
SITE Centers Corp.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI
$ in thousands
9M23
9M22
9M23
9M22
SITE Centers at 100%
At SITE Centers Share
GAAP Reconciliation:
Net income attributable to SITE Centers
$69,279
$140,522
$69,279
$140,522
Fee income
(5,307)
(9,471)
(5,307)
(9,471)
Interest expense
61,991
57,306
61,991
57,306
Depreciation and amortization
165,535
152,564
165,535
152,564
General and administrative
35,935
34,403
35,935
34,403
Other expense (income), net
2,011
2,152
2,011
2,152
Impairment charges
0
2,536
0
2,536
Equity in net income of joint ventures
(6,495)
(27,468)
(6,495)
(27,468)
Tax expense
811
863
811
863
Gain on sale and change in control of interests
(3,749)
(45,554)
(3,749)
(45,554)
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
(31,230)
(31,292)
(31,230)
(31,292)
Income from non-controlling interests
18
55
18
55
Consolidated NOI
288,799
276,616
288,799
276,616
Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments
(25,710)
(20,747)
Total Consolidated SSNOI
$263,089
$255,869
Consolidated SSNOI % Change
2.8%
Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures
22,172
105,833
4,724
21,887
Interest expense
19,016
26,560
4,342
5,982
Depreciation and amortization
25,149
37,123
5,878
8,304
Impairment charges
0
17,550
0
3,510
Other expense (income), net
7,022
11,114
1,593
2,468
Gain on disposition of real estate, net
(21,151)
(121,505)
(4,232)
(24,254)
Unconsolidated NOI
$52,208
$76,675
12,305
17,897
Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments
(1,124)
(6,969)
Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share
$11,181
$10,928
Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change
2.3%
SSNOI % Change at SITE Share
2.8%
