SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

“Third quarter results reflect a continuation of year-to-date trends including steady demand for vacant space in the Company’s supply constrained markets and recycling of capital from highly leased properties into Convenience assets,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Rent commencements, the backfill of vacant space from bankruptcies and tactical redevelopment deliveries remain significant tailwinds for SITE Centers going forward.”

Results for the Quarter

Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $45.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $63.4 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The decrease year-over-year primarily was the result of lower income from joint ventures as a result of asset sales in the third quarter of 2022, partially offset by higher gain on sale from asset sales, property net operating income ("NOI") growth and the net impact of property acquisitions.

Third quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $69.9 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared to $62.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the year-ago period primarily due to property NOI growth and the net impact of property acquisitions. Third quarter OFFO included $8.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, of income related to below-market lease adjustments primarily for terminated Bed, Bath & Beyond leases.

Significant Third Quarter and Recent Activity

SITE Centers sold 11 wholly owned shopping centers in the third quarter and fourth quarter to date for an aggregate price of $645.6 million including five wholly-owned shopping centers during the third quarter for an aggregate price of $118.3 million.

Acquired three convenience shopping centers during the quarter for an aggregate price of $28.1 million, including Towne Crossing Shops (Richmond, VA) for $4.2 million, Oaks at Slaughter (Austin, TX) for $14.1 million and Marketplace at 249 (Houston, TX) for $9.8 million.

In the third quarter, recorded a $1.3 million charge related to the previously announced restructuring plan, which included a Voluntary Retirement Offer. The balance of the total charges is expected to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2023. Restructuring charges have been excluded from OFFO.

In October, closed on a five-year, $100 million mortgage secured by Nassau Park Pavilion (Princeton, NJ).

In October, acquired two convenience shopping centers for an aggregate price of $26.0 million, including Estero Crossing (Fort Myers, FL) for $17.1 million and Point at University (Charlotte, NC) for $8.9 million.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

Reported an increase of 2.9% in same-store net operating income (“SSNOI”) on a pro rata basis for the third quarter of 2023, including redevelopment, as compared to the year-ago period. The impact of prior period rental income receipts related to cash basis tenants was immaterial to third quarter 2023 SSNOI growth.

Generated cash new leasing spreads of 37.7% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 7.3%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 and cash new leasing spreads of 58.2% and cash renewal leasing spreads of 6.6%, both on a pro rata basis, for the third quarter of 2023.

Generated straight-lined new leasing spreads of 50.9% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 11.5%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period ended September 30, 2023 and straight-lined new leasing spreads of 73.0% and straight-lined renewal leasing spreads of 10.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the third quarter of 2023.

Reported a leased rate of 94.6% at September 30, 2023, compared to 95.5% at June 30, 2023 and 95.0% at September 30, 2022, all on a pro rata basis. The sequential decline was primarily related to the recapture of the remaining units leased by Bed, Bath & Beyond and the sale of properties in the third quarter with an average leased rate of 98.5%, partially offset by new leasing activity.

As of September 30, 2023, the Signed Not Opened (“SNO”) spread was 260 basis points, representing $17.9 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

Guidance

The Company has updated its 2023 full-year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to reflect third quarter results and announced transaction activity. Impairment charges, gains on sale of interests and assets, transaction and debt extinguishment costs are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

FY 2023E (prior) Per Share – Diluted FY 2023E (revised) Per Share – Diluted Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $0.11 – $0.19 $0.28 – $0.33 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.96 – 1.00 0.97 – 1.00 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.03) (0.03) JVs' FFO 0.04 0.04 Gain on disposition of real estate (reported actual) — (0.15) Gain on sale and change in control of interests (reported actual) (0.02) (0.02) FFO (NAREIT) $1.10 – $1.14 $1.12 – $1.14 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other at SITE share (reported actual) — 0.01 Separation and other charges 0.03 0.03 Operating FFO $1.13 – $1.17 $1.16 – $1.18

In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed range of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as described below under Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics. Key assumptions for 2023 guidance include the following:

FY 2023E (prior) FY 2023E (revised) Joint Venture fee income $5 – $7 million $6 – $7 million SSNOI (1) 0.00% – 3.00% 1.50% – 3.00% SSNOI – Adjusted for 2022 Uncollectible Revenue Impact (2) 1.00% – 4.00% 2.50% – 4.00%

(1) Including redevelopment for assets owned as of September 30, 2023 and approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods, which is an approximately 100 basis-point headwind to 2023 SSNOI growth. (2) Including redevelopment for assets owned as of September 30, 2023 and excluding revenue impact of approximately $3.4 million included in Uncollectible Revenue, primarily related to rental income from cash basis tenants, reported in 2022 related to prior periods.

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Operational Metrics

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company’s proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs and certain transaction costs. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or “SSNOI.” The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income and reimbursements and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for prior period comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented including activity associated with redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. In reliance on the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, reconciliation of the assumed rate of 2023 SSNOI growth to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the multiple components of the calculation which only includes properties owned for comparable periods and excludes all corporate level activity as noted above.

The Company calculates Cash Leasing Spreads by comparing the prior tenant's annual base rent in the final year of the prior lease to the executed tenant's annual base rent in the first year of the executed lease. Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads are calculated by comparing the prior tenant's average base rent over the prior lease term to the executed tenant's average base rent over the term of the executed lease. For both Cash and Straight-Lined Leasing Spreads, the reported calculation includes only comparable leases which are deals executed within one year of the date that the prior tenant vacated. Deals executed after one year of the date the prior tenant vacated, deals which are a combination of existing units, new leases at redevelopment properties, and deals for units vacant at the time of acquisition are considered non-comparable and excluded from the calculation.

SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 3Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Revenues: Rental income (1) $142,498 $135,123 $414,324 $401,210 Other property revenues 588 1,067 1,978 3,164 143,086 136,190 416,302 404,374 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 20,986 22,314 66,628 66,528 Real estate taxes 20,543 20,423 60,875 61,230 41,529 42,737 127,503 127,758 Net operating income (2) 101,557 93,453 288,799 276,616 Other income (expense): JV and other fee income 1,673 2,653 5,307 9,471 Interest expense (21,147) (20,139) (61,991) (57,306) Depreciation and amortization (52,821) (51,179) (165,535) (152,564) General and administrative (3) (11,259) (10,799) (35,935) (34,403) Other income (expense), net (690) (501) (2,011) (2,152) Impairment charges 0 0 0 (2,536) Income before earnings from JVs and other 17,313 13,488 28,634 37,126 Equity in net income of JVs 518 25,918 6,495 27,468 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 228 3,749 45,554 Gain on disposition of real estate, net 31,047 26,837 31,230 31,292 Tax expense (236) (258) (811) (863) Net income 48,642 66,213 69,297 140,577 Non-controlling interests 0 (18) (18) (55) Net income SITE Centers 48,642 66,195 69,279 140,522 Preferred dividends (2,789) (2,789) (8,367) (8,367) Net income Common Shareholders $45,853 $63,406 $60,912 $132,155 Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS 209,286 213,846 209,505 213,278 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 113 482 241 582 Weighted average shares – Diluted – EPS 209,399 214,328 209,746 213,860 Earnings per common share – Basic $0.22 $0.30 $0.29 $0.62 Earnings per common share – Diluted $0.22 $0.30 $0.29 $0.62 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $89,717 $89,686 $267,713 $261,849 Ground lease minimum rents 6,296 6,733 19,108 20,191 Straight-line rent, net 496 921 2,160 2,454 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 9,223 1,189 12,099 3,407 Percentage and overage rent 1,095 797 4,498 3,582 Recoveries 34,753 33,214 104,570 99,811 Uncollectible revenue (811) (381) (1,126) 1,889 Ancillary and other rental income 1,511 1,619 4,716 4,416 Lease termination fees 218 1,345 586 3,611 (2) Includes NOI from WO assets sold in 3Q23 1,645 N/A N/A N/A (3) Separation charge and other 1,086 0 4,014 0

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 3Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $45,853 $63,406 $60,912 $132,155 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 51,412 49,925 161,480 148,828 Equity in net income of JVs (518) (25,918) (6,495) (27,468) JVs' FFO 2,145 1,271 6,327 9,469 Non-controlling interests 0 18 18 55 Impairment of real estate 0 0 0 2,536 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (228) (3,749) (45,554) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,047) (26,837) (31,230) (31,292) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $67,845 $61,637 $187,263 $188,729 Separation and other charges 1,345 0 4,444 0 Transaction, debt extinguishment and other (at SITE's share) 679 1,196 2,186 2,501 RVI disposition fees 0 0 0 (385) Total non-operating items, net 2,024 1,196 6,630 2,116 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $69,869 $62,833 $193,893 $190,845 Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO 209,286 213,987 209,571 213,419 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 113 341 241 441 Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO 209,399 214,328 209,812 213,860 FFO per share – Basic $0.32 $0.29 $0.89 $0.88 FFO per share – Diluted $0.32 $0.29 $0.89 $0.88 Operating FFO per share – Basic $0.33 $0.29 $0.93 $0.89 Operating FFO per share – Diluted $0.33 $0.29 $0.92 $0.89 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.13 $0.13 $0.39 $0.39 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Redevelopment costs 7,609 4,606 15,726 16,451 Maintenance capital expenditures 4,528 6,480 11,552 16,467 Tenant allowances and landlord work 13,187 13,739 38,939 35,340 Leasing commissions 1,861 1,642 6,255 6,010 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 795 939 2,395 3,085 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent 516 906 2,236 2,611 Straight-line fixed CAM 94 114 238 325 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 9,314 1,287 12,364 3,683 Straight-line ground rent expense (25) (34) (130) (100) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,165) (1,340) (3,591) (3,854) Capitalized interest expense 321 341 916 808 Stock compensation expense (1,756) (1,694) (5,119) (5,135) Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,411) (1,256) (4,064) (3,742)

SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 3Q23 4Q22 Assets: Land $1,082,330 $1,066,852 Buildings 3,717,850 3,733,805 Fixtures and tenant improvements 597,874 576,036 5,398,054 5,376,693 Depreciation (1,730,179) (1,652,899) 3,667,875 3,723,794 Construction in progress and land 62,809 56,466 Real estate, net 3,730,684 3,780,260 Investments in and advances to JVs 40,830 44,608 Cash 26,560 20,254 Restricted cash 36,701 960 Receivables and straight-line (1) 65,192 63,926 Intangible assets, net (2) 92,127 105,945 Other assets, net 33,028 29,064 Total Assets 4,025,122 4,045,017 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 135,000 0 Unsecured debt 1,368,282 1,453,923 Unsecured term loan 198,772 198,521 Secured debt 38,100 54,577 1,740,154 1,707,021 Dividends payable 30,100 30,389 Other liabilities (3) 208,151 214,985 Total Liabilities 1,978,405 1,952,395 Preferred shares 175,000 175,000 Common shares 21,437 21,437 Paid-in capital 5,972,902 5,974,216 Distributions in excess of net income (4,067,355) (4,046,370) Deferred compensation 5,053 5,025 Accumulated comprehensive income 12,055 9,038 Common shares in treasury at cost (72,375) (51,518) Non-controlling interests 0 5,794 Total Equity 2,046,717 2,092,622 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,025,122 $4,045,017 (1) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net $35,718 $33,879 (2) Operating lease right of use assets 17,665 18,197 (3) Operating lease liabilities 37,375 37,777 Below-market leases, net 48,833 59,825

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 3Q23 3Q22 3Q23 3Q22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $48,642 $66,195 $48,642 $66,195 Fee income (1,673) (2,653) (1,673) (2,653) Interest expense 21,147 20,139 21,147 20,139 Depreciation and amortization 52,821 51,179 52,821 51,179 General and administrative 11,259 10,799 11,259 10,799 Other expense (income), net 690 501 690 501 Equity in net income of joint ventures (518) (25,918) (518) (25,918) Tax expense 236 258 236 258 Gain on sale and change in control of interests 0 (228) 0 (228) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,047) (26,837) (31,047) (26,837) Income from non-controlling interests 0 18 0 18 Consolidated NOI 101,557 93,453 101,557 93,453 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (12,271) (6,602) Total Consolidated SSNOI 89,286 86,851 Consolidated SSNOI % Change 2.8% Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 1,545 105,872 487 21,272 Interest expense 5,668 8,241 1,314 1,831 Depreciation and amortization 7,806 9,450 1,849 2,156 Impairment charges 0 9,010 0 1,802 Other expense (income), net 2,084 6,120 481 1,286 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (973) (119,813) (195) (23,963) Unconsolidated NOI $16,130 $18,880 3,936 4,384 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (101) (781) Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share $3,835 $3,603 Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change 6.4% SSNOI % Change at SITE Share 2.9%

SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 9M23 9M22 9M23 9M22 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $69,279 $140,522 $69,279 $140,522 Fee income (5,307) (9,471) (5,307) (9,471) Interest expense 61,991 57,306 61,991 57,306 Depreciation and amortization 165,535 152,564 165,535 152,564 General and administrative 35,935 34,403 35,935 34,403 Other expense (income), net 2,011 2,152 2,011 2,152 Impairment charges 0 2,536 0 2,536 Equity in net income of joint ventures (6,495) (27,468) (6,495) (27,468) Tax expense 811 863 811 863 Gain on sale and change in control of interests (3,749) (45,554) (3,749) (45,554) Gain on disposition of real estate, net (31,230) (31,292) (31,230) (31,292) Income from non-controlling interests 18 55 18 55 Consolidated NOI 288,799 276,616 288,799 276,616 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (25,710) (20,747) Total Consolidated SSNOI $263,089 $255,869 Consolidated SSNOI % Change 2.8% Net income from unconsolidated joint ventures 22,172 105,833 4,724 21,887 Interest expense 19,016 26,560 4,342 5,982 Depreciation and amortization 25,149 37,123 5,878 8,304 Impairment charges 0 17,550 0 3,510 Other expense (income), net 7,022 11,114 1,593 2,468 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (21,151) (121,505) (4,232) (24,254) Unconsolidated NOI $52,208 $76,675 12,305 17,897 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments (1,124) (6,969) Total Unconsolidated SSNOI at SITE share $11,181 $10,928 Unconsolidated SSNOI % Change 2.3% SSNOI % Change at SITE Share 2.8%

