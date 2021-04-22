Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SITE Centers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SITC

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITE Centers : 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

04/22/2021 | 06:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1Q21 Earnings

S I T E C E N T E R S C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

A P R I L 2 2 , 2 0 2 1

S A F E H A R B O R S TAT E M E N T

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company's expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward- looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants' ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; the Company's ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard

to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company's ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's most recent report on Form 10-K. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

In addition, this presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the appendix and in the Company's quarterly financial supplement located at www.sitecenters.com/investors.

S I T E C E N T E R S

1 Q 2 1 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

2

Table of Contents

1 Q 2 1

K E Y T A K E A W AY S

4

1 Q 2 1

R E S U L T S S U M M A R Y

5

O P E R A T I N G S T A T U S

6

R E N T C O L L E C T I O N O V E R V I E W

8

O P E R A T I O N S O V E R V I E W

1 0

P O R T F O L I O C O M P O S I T I O N

1 1

G U I D A N C E & E A R N I N G S

1 3

C O N S I D E R A T I O N S

A P P E N D I X

1 4

3

1 Q 2 1 K E Y TA K E AWAY S

Focused portfolio located in the wealthiest sub-markets of the U.S.

78 WHOLLY-OWNED PROPERTIES WITH AVERAGE HOUSEHOLD INCOME OF $106K (86TH PERCENTILE)

1ROBUST LEASING ACTIVITY

  • Signed Not Opened (SNO) pipeline of $14.1M of PRS ABR
  • 9 anchors signed in 1Q21 ($2.0M of
    PRS ABR)
  • Anchor pipeline continues to grow with 12 more anchors expected to be signed by mid-year

2MACRO TAILWINDS TO DRIVE MULTI-YEAR GROWTH PERIOD

  • Work-from-home driving higher and more consistent traffic
  • Urban to suburban shift increased suburban population and housing activity
  • Retailers increasing reliance on existing store fleets and launching new concepts

3BALANCE SHEET SUPPORTS SHIFT TO EXTERNAL GROWTH

  • $226M equity raise reduces leverage and increases FCF and financial flexibility
  • $150M of proceeds used to retire Series K preferred stock
  • Excess proceeds expected to be used for acquisitions

Note: Data as of April 16, 2021.

S I T E C E N T E R S

1 Q 2 1 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

4

1 Q 2 1 R E S U LT S S U M M A R Y

$

$

0.05

0.28

1 Q 2 1 E A R N I N G S

1 Q 2 1 O P E R A T I N G

P E R S H A R E

F F O / S H

91.4%

(1.4)%

1.9%

L E A S E D

1Q 2 1 SS N O I

TTM BLENDED

88.6% COMMENCED

(PR O - R ATA )

LEASING SPREAD

INCLUDING

8.3% TTM NEW

LEASE SPREAD

REDEVELOPMENT

S I T E C E N T E R S

1 Q 2 1 C O N F E R E N C E C A L L

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Site Centers Corp. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 10:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SITE CENTERS CORP.
06:39aSITE CENTERS  : Earnings Flash (SITC) SITE CENTERS Reports Q1 Revenue $120M
MT
06:38aSITE CENTERS  : 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:38aSITE CENTERS  : Earnings Flash (SITC) SITE CENTERS Reports Q1 FFO $0.28
MT
06:32aSITE CENTERS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating Results
BU
04/08SITE CENTERS' FIRST QUARTER 2021 EAR : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
PU
04/06Retail Value's Price Target From Morgan Stanley Raised to $22 From $17.50, Ov..
MT
03/31SITE CENTERS  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on SITE Centers to $13 Fr..
MT
03/17SITE CENTERS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10SITE CENTERS  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
BU
03/08SITE CENTERS  : Affirms Operating Funds From Operations Guidance for 2021 Amid G..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5 746x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 2 954 M 2 954 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,88 $
Last Close Price 14,48 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor M. Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eric C. Cotton Deputy General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.43.08%2 954
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC37.93%37 499
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.96%19 872
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.46%10 478
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION35.40%10 455
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION31.85%8 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ