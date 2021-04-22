SITE Centers : Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating Results 04/22/2021 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. "We had an excellent start to the year with another robust quarter of leasing, over $200 million of growth capital raised and continued improvements in both rent collection and deferral repayment trends," commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our focused portfolio in affluent communities is well positioned to benefit from the improving operating environment." Results for the Quarter First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $10.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $29.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower fee income, interest income and gain on sale of joint venture interests and higher impairment charges, partially offset by lower debt extinguishment costs and valuation allowance related to the Company's preferred investments in the BRE DDR ventures, which were terminated in the fourth quarter of 2020.

First quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $55.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $61.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower interest income and joint venture fees related to the termination of joint ventures in 2020. First quarter results include $5.0 million of net revenue related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants. Significant First Quarter and Recent Activity In March 2021, issued 17.25 million common shares resulting in net proceeds of $226 million.

On April 7, 2021, redeemed all $150.0 million aggregate liquidation preference of its outstanding 6.250% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The Company will record a non-cash charge of $5.1 million to net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2021, which represents the difference between the redemption price and the carrying amount immediately prior to redemption, which was recorded to additional paid in capital upon original issuance.

The Company, along with its partners, sold a parcel of undeveloped land in Richmond Hill, Ontario. SITE Centers’ share of net proceeds totaled $22.1 million after accounting for customary closing costs and foreign currency translation.

Sold a land parcel and the Hobby Lobby pad of a wholly owned shopping center for an aggregate sales price of $11.5 million.

The Company declared its first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.11 per share which was paid on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021. Key Quarterly Operating Results Reported a decrease of 1.4% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2021, including redevelopment. Excluding redevelopment, reported a decrease of 2.1% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2021. Results were unfavorably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pier One’s bankruptcy and uncollectible revenue related to cash basis tenants, partially offset by rent commencements and revenue related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.

Generated new leasing spreads of 8.3% and renewal leasing spreads of 0.9%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period and new leasing spreads of 14.9% and renewal leasing spreads of -4.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the first quarter of 2021.

Reported a leased rate of 91.4% at March 31, 2021 on a pro rata basis, compared to 91.6% on a pro rata basis at December 31, 2020 and 92.9% at March 31, 2020. The sequential decline was primarily related to the sale of a portion of a shopping center during the quarter that was 100% occupied.

As of March 31, 2021, the signed but not opened spread was 280 basis points representing $14.1 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.

Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $18.39 at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.49 at March 31, 2020. COVID-19 Update As of April 16, 2021, all of the Company’s properties remain open and operational with 99% of tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents, open for business.

As of April 16, 2021, the Company’s tenants had paid approximately 96% of first quarter 2021 rents. The payment rates for the Company’s tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents are reflected as follows: 2Q20 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 As of April 16, 2021 84% 89% 95% 96% As of February 12, 2021 79% 88% 94% N/A As of October 23, 2020 70% 84% N/A N/A As of July 24, 2020 64% N/A N/A N/A As of April 16, 2021, agreed upon rent deferral arrangements with tenants that remain unpaid represented 6% of second quarter 2020 rents, 8% of third quarter 2020 rents, 1% of fourth quarter 2020 rents and 1% of first quarter 2021 rents. Guidance The Company has updated its 2021 full year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to include the impact of the first quarter operating results, as well as the impact of the above mentioned common share issuance and redemption of the Class K Preferred Shares. RVI disposition and refinancing fees, impairment charges, gains on sale of assets and debt extinguishment are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows: Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates: FY 2021E (original) Per Share - Diluted FY 2021E (revised) Per Share - Diluted Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders ($0.06) - $0.05 $0.04 - $0.13 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 0.86 - 0.89 0.80 - 0.83 Equity in net (income) of JVs (0.01) (0.03) JVs’ FFO 0.08 - 0.10 0.08 - 0.10 Gain on sale of joint venture interest, net (first quarter actual) N/A (0.07) Impairment of real estate (first quarter actual) N/A 0.03 FFO (NAREIT) $0.90 - $1.00 $0.88 - $0.96 Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) and other (first quarter actual) N/A 0.03 Write-off of Class K Preferred Share original issuance costs N/A 0.03 Operating FFO $0.90 - $1.00 $0.94 - $1.02 Other key assumptions for 2021 guidance include: FY 2021E (original) FY 2021E (revised) Joint Venture fee income $11 – $15 million $11 – $15 million RVI fee income (excluding disposition fees) (1) $13 – $17 million $13 – $17 million (1) Consistent with 2019 and 2020, guidance excludes impact of disposition and refinancing fees from RVI for the full year. About SITE Centers Corp. SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here. Conference Call and Supplemental Information The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE’s website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 7826570 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10152713 through May 22, 2021. Copies of the Company’s Supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company’s website. Non-GAAP Measures Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group. FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company’s proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner. In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs, certain transaction costs or certain fee income. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner. The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis. The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or “SSNOI.” The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above. FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein. Safe Harbor SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company’s expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; the Company’s ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company’s ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. SITE Centers Corp. Income Statement: Consolidated Interests in thousands, except per share 1Q21 1Q20 Revenues: Rental income (1) $119,890 $112,529 Other property revenues 97 1,553 119,987 114,082 Expenses: Operating and maintenance 20,216 18,480 Real estate taxes 19,664 17,657 39,880 36,137 Net operating income 80,107 77,945 Other income (expense): Fee income (2) 8,152 15,228 Interest expense (19,395) (20,587) Depreciation and amortization (45,560) (42,993) General and administrative (3) (17,395) (11,376) Other expense, net (4) (366) (13,924) Impairment charges (7,270) 0 (Loss) income before earnings from JVs and other (1,727) 4,293 Equity in net income of JVs 4,385 2,171 Reserve of preferred equity interests 0 (18,057) Gain on sale of joint venture interest 13,908 45,681 (Loss) gain on disposition of real estate, net (20) 773 Tax expense (365) (233) Net income 16,181 34,628 Non-controlling interests (173) (295) Net income SITE Centers 16,008 34,333 Preferred dividends (5,133) (5,133) Net income Common Shareholders $10,875 $29,200 Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS 198,534 193,726 Assumed conversion of diluted securities 911 0 Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS 199,445 193,726 Earnings per common share – Basic $0.05 $0.15 Earnings per common share – Diluted $0.05 $0.15 (1) Rental income: Minimum rents $78,894 $74,641 Ground lease minimum rents 6,344 5,468 Recoveries 30,595 27,199 Uncollectible revenue 1,398 (489) Percentage and overage rent 1,021 601 Ancillary and other rental income 1,345 2,084 Lease termination fees 293 3,025 (2) Fee Income: JV and other fees 3,400 7,598 RVI fees 4,752 6,074 RVI disposition fees 0 1,556 (3) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) (5,589) 2,167 (4) Other income (expense), net: Transaction and other expense, net (351) (223) Interest income 0 3,485 Debt extinguishment costs, net (15) (17,186) SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO and Other Financial Information in thousands, except per share 1Q21 1Q20 Net income attributable to Common Shareholders $10,875 $29,200 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 44,188 41,619 Equity in net income of JVs (4,385) (2,171) JVs’ FFO 5,435 7,143 Non-controlling interests 16 28 Impairment of real estate 7,270 0 Reserve of preferred equity interests 0 18,057 Gain on sale of joint venture interest (13,908) (45,681) Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 20 (773) FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $49,511 $47,422 RVI disposition and refinancing fees 0 (1,556) Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) 5,589 (2,167) Debt extinguishment, transaction, net 202 17,409 Joint ventures - debt extinguishment, other 0 42 Total non-operating items, net 5,791 13,728 Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders $55,302 $61,150 Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO 198,674 193,867 Assumed conversion of dilutive securities 911 0 Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO 199,585 193,867 FFO per share – Basic $0.25 $0.24 FFO per share – Diluted $0.25 $0.24 Operating FFO per share – Basic $0.28 $0.32 Operating FFO per share – Diluted $0.28 $0.32 Common stock dividends declared, per share $0.11 $0.20 Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share): Development and redevelopment costs 2,801 8,734 Maintenance capital expenditures 1,450 2,255 Tenant allowances and landlord work 11,170 10,383 Leasing commissions 1,434 968 Construction administrative costs (capitalized) 611 840 Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share): Straight-line rent (301) (1,342) Straight-line fixed CAM 112 149 Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net 1,125 1,402 Straight-line ground rent expense (37) (70) Debt fair value and loan cost amortization (1,180) (1,110) Capitalized interest expense 111 286 Stock compensation expense (7,569) 176 Non-real estate depreciation expense (1,306) (1,316) SITE Centers Corp. Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests $ in thousands At Period End 1Q21 4Q20 Assets: Land $947,411 $953,556 Buildings 3,479,583 3,488,499 Fixtures and tenant improvements 519,550 509,866 4,946,544 4,951,921 Depreciation (1,463,598) (1,427,057) 3,482,946 3,524,864 Construction in progress and land 38,004 37,467 Real estate, net 3,520,950 3,562,331 Investments in and advances to JVs 75,982 77,297 Investment in and advances to affiliate (1) 190,035 190,035 Cash 190,833 69,742 Restricted cash 2,868 4,672 Receivables and straight-line (2) 63,760 73,517 Intangible assets, net (3) 104,127 111,022 Other assets, net 26,825 19,668 Total Assets 4,175,380 4,108,284 Liabilities and Equity: Revolving credit facilities 0 135,000 Unsecured debt 1,450,152 1,449,613 Unsecured term loan 99,679 99,635 Secured debt 230,632 249,260 1,780,463 1,933,508 Dividends payable 28,263 14,844 Other liabilities (4) 195,050 215,109 Total Liabilities 2,003,776 2,163,461 Preferred shares 325,000 325,000 Common shares 21,102 19,400 Paid-in capital 5,933,685 5,705,164 Distributions in excess of net income (4,111,779) (4,099,534) Deferred compensation 4,511 5,479 Other comprehensive income 0 (2,682) Common shares in treasury at cost (4,387) (11,319) Non-controlling interests 3,472 3,315 Total Equity 2,171,604 1,944,823 Total Liabilities and Equity $4,175,380 $4,108,284 (1) Preferred investment in RVI $190,000 $190,000 Receivable from RVI 35 35 (2) SL rents (including fixed CAM), net 30,129 30,552 (3) Operating lease right of use assets 20,047 $20,604 (4) Operating lease liabilities 39,407 39,794 Below-market leases, net 55,748 57,348 SITE Centers Corp. Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI $ in thousands 1Q21 1Q20 1Q21 1Q20 SITE Centers at 100% At SITE Centers Share (Non-GAAP) GAAP Reconciliation: Net income attributable to SITE Centers $16,008 $34,333 $16,008 $34,333 Fee income (8,152) (15,228) (8,152) (15,228) Interest expense 19,395 20,587 19,395 20,587 Depreciation and amortization 45,560 42,993 45,560 42,993 General and administrative 17,395 11,376 17,395 11,376 Other expense, net 366 13,924 366 13,924 Impairment charges 7,270 0 7,270 0 Equity in net income of joint ventures (4,385) (2,171) (4,385) (2,171) Reserve of preferred equity interests 0 18,057 0 18,057 Tax expense 365 233 365 233 Gain on sale of joint venture interest (13,908) (45,681) (13,908) (45,681) Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net 20 (773) 20 (773) Income from non-controlling interests 173 295 173 295 Consolidated NOI 80,107 77,945 80,107 77,945 SITE Centers’ consolidated JV 0 0 (368) (476) Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests 80,107 77,945 79,739 77,469 Net income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures 33,516 (18,654) 4,378 1,981 Interest expense 10,947 17,755 2,701 3,329 Depreciation and amortization 17,117 30,104 3,884 5,196 Impairment charges 0 31,720 0 1,586 Preferred share expense 0 4,530 0 227 Other expense, net 2,964 4,657 742 936 Gain on disposition of real estate, net (28,401) (8,906) (2,841) (1,739) Unconsolidated NOI $36,143 $61,206 8,864 11,516 Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI 88,603 88,985 Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments 1,102 1,973 Total SSNOI including redevelopment 89,705 90,958 Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments (3,191) (2,572) Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment $86,514 $88,386 SSNOI % Change including redevelopment (1.4%) SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment (2.1%) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005316/en/

