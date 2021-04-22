Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SITE Centers Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SITC

SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SITE Centers : Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

04/22/2021 | 06:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) today announced operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We had an excellent start to the year with another robust quarter of leasing, over $200 million of growth capital raised and continued improvements in both rent collection and deferral repayment trends,” commented David R. Lukes, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focused portfolio in affluent communities is well positioned to benefit from the improving operating environment.”

Results for the Quarter

  • First quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $10.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $29.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease in net income was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower fee income, interest income and gain on sale of joint venture interests and higher impairment charges, partially offset by lower debt extinguishment costs and valuation allowance related to the Company’s preferred investments in the BRE DDR ventures, which were terminated in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • First quarter operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders (“Operating FFO” or “OFFO”) was $55.3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to $61.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the year-ago period. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, lower interest income and joint venture fees related to the termination of joint ventures in 2020. First quarter results include $5.0 million of net revenue related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.

Significant First Quarter and Recent Activity

  • In March 2021, issued 17.25 million common shares resulting in net proceeds of $226 million.
  • On April 7, 2021, redeemed all $150.0 million aggregate liquidation preference of its outstanding 6.250% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares. The Company will record a non-cash charge of $5.1 million to net income attributable to common shareholders in the second quarter of 2021, which represents the difference between the redemption price and the carrying amount immediately prior to redemption, which was recorded to additional paid in capital upon original issuance.
  • The Company, along with its partners, sold a parcel of undeveloped land in Richmond Hill, Ontario. SITE Centers’ share of net proceeds totaled $22.1 million after accounting for customary closing costs and foreign currency translation.
  • Sold a land parcel and the Hobby Lobby pad of a wholly owned shopping center for an aggregate sales price of $11.5 million.
  • The Company declared its first quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $0.11 per share which was paid on April 6, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2021.

Key Quarterly Operating Results

  • Reported a decrease of 1.4% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2021, including redevelopment. Excluding redevelopment, reported a decrease of 2.1% in SSNOI on a pro rata basis for the first quarter of 2021. Results were unfavorably affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Pier One’s bankruptcy and uncollectible revenue related to cash basis tenants, partially offset by rent commencements and revenue related to prior periods primarily from cash basis tenants.
  • Generated new leasing spreads of 8.3% and renewal leasing spreads of 0.9%, both on a pro rata basis, for the trailing twelve-month period and new leasing spreads of 14.9% and renewal leasing spreads of -4.2%, both on a pro rata basis, for the first quarter of 2021.
  • Reported a leased rate of 91.4% at March 31, 2021 on a pro rata basis, compared to 91.6% on a pro rata basis at December 31, 2020 and 92.9% at March 31, 2020. The sequential decline was primarily related to the sale of a portion of a shopping center during the quarter that was 100% occupied.
  • As of March 31, 2021, the signed but not opened spread was 280 basis points representing $14.1 million of annualized base rent on a pro rata basis.
  • Annualized base rent per occupied square foot on a pro rata basis was $18.39 at March 31, 2021, compared to $18.49 at March 31, 2020.

COVID-19 Update

  • As of April 16, 2021, all of the Company’s properties remain open and operational with 99% of tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents, open for business.
  • As of April 16, 2021, the Company’s tenants had paid approximately 96% of first quarter 2021 rents. The payment rates for the Company’s tenants, at the Company’s share and based on average base rents are reflected as follows:

 

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

As of April 16, 2021

84%

89%

95%

96%

As of February 12, 2021

79%

88%

94%

N/A

As of October 23, 2020

70%

84%

N/A

N/A

As of July 24, 2020

64%

N/A

N/A

N/A

  • As of April 16, 2021, agreed upon rent deferral arrangements with tenants that remain unpaid represented 6% of second quarter 2020 rents, 8% of third quarter 2020 rents, 1% of fourth quarter 2020 rents and 1% of first quarter 2021 rents.

Guidance

The Company has updated its 2021 full year guidance for net income attributable to common shareholders and Operating FFO per share to include the impact of the first quarter operating results, as well as the impact of the above mentioned common share issuance and redemption of the Class K Preferred Shares. RVI disposition and refinancing fees, impairment charges, gains on sale of assets and debt extinguishment are excluded from guidance. The guidance update is as follows:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to FFO and Operating FFO estimates:

 

FY 2021E (original)

Per Share - Diluted

FY 2021E (revised)

Per Share - Diluted

Net (loss) income attributable to Common Shareholders

($0.06) - $0.05

$0.04 - $0.13

Depreciation and amortization of real estate

0.86 - 0.89

0.80 - 0.83

Equity in net (income) of JVs

(0.01)

(0.03)

JVs’ FFO

0.08 - 0.10

0.08 - 0.10

Gain on sale of joint venture interest, net (first quarter actual)

N/A

(0.07)

Impairment of real estate (first quarter actual)

N/A

0.03

FFO (NAREIT)

$0.90 - $1.00

$0.88 - $0.96

Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs) and other (first quarter actual)

N/A

0.03

Write-off of Class K Preferred Share original issuance costs

N/A

0.03

Operating FFO

$0.90 - $1.00

$0.94 - $1.02

Other key assumptions for 2021 guidance include:

 

FY 2021E (original)

FY 2021E (revised)

Joint Venture fee income

$11 – $15 million

$11 – $15 million

RVI fee income (excluding disposition fees) (1)

$13 – $17 million

$13 – $17 million

(1)

Consistent with 2019 and 2020, guidance excludes impact of disposition and refinancing fees from RVI for the full year.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at https://www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

Conference Call and Supplemental Information

The Company will hold its quarterly conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate with access to the slide presentation, please visit the Investor Relations portion of SITE’s website, ir.sitecenters.com, or for audio only, dial 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada) or 412-317-6061 (international) using pass code 7826570 at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers’ website at ir.sitecenters.com. If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay of the conference call will also be available at ir.sitecenters.com for further review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 10152713 through May 22, 2021. Copies of the Company’s Supplemental package and earnings slide presentation are available on the Company’s website.

Non-GAAP Measures

Funds from Operations (“FFO”) is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard in the real estate industry and is a widely accepted measure of real estate investment trust (“REIT”) performance. Management believes that both FFO and Operating FFO provide additional indicators of the financial performance of a REIT. The Company also believes that FFO and Operating FFO more appropriately measure the core operations of the Company and provide benchmarks to its peer group.

FFO is generally defined and calculated by the Company as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”)), adjusted to exclude (i) preferred share dividends, (ii) gains and losses from disposition of real estate property and related investments, which are presented net of taxes, (iii) impairment charges on real estate property and related investments, including reserve adjustments of preferred equity interests, (iv) gains and losses from changes in control and (v) certain non-cash items. These non-cash items principally include real property depreciation and amortization of intangibles, equity income (loss) from joint ventures and equity income (loss) from non-controlling interests and adding the Company’s proportionate share of FFO from its unconsolidated joint ventures and non-controlling interests, determined on a consistent basis. The Company’s calculation of FFO is consistent with the definition of FFO provided by NAREIT. The Company calculates Operating FFO as FFO excluding certain non-operating charges, income and gains. Operating FFO is useful to investors as the Company removes non-comparable charges, income and gains to analyze the results of its operations and assess performance of the core operating real estate portfolio. Other real estate companies may calculate FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

In calculating the expected range for or amount of net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders to estimate projected FFO and Operating FFO for future periods, the Company does not include a projection of gain and losses from the disposition of real estate property, potential impairments and reserves of real estate property and related investments, debt extinguishment costs, certain transaction costs or certain fee income. Other real estate companies may calculate expected FFO and Operating FFO in a different manner.

The Company also uses net operating income (“NOI”), a non-GAAP financial measure, as a supplemental performance measure. NOI is calculated as property revenues less property-related expenses. The Company believes NOI provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and, when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs and acquisition and disposition activity on an unleveraged basis.

The Company presents NOI information herein on a same store basis or “SSNOI.” The Company defines SSNOI as property revenues less property-related expenses, which exclude straight-line rental income (including reimbursements) and expenses, lease termination income, management fee expense, fair market value of leases and expense recovery adjustments. SSNOI includes assets owned in comparable periods (15 months for quarter comparisons). In addition, SSNOI is presented both including and excluding activity associated with development and major redevelopment. SSNOI excludes all non-property and corporate level revenue and expenses. Other real estate companies may calculate NOI and SSNOI in a different manner. The Company believes SSNOI at its effective ownership interest provides investors with additional information regarding the operating performances of comparable assets because it excludes certain non-cash and non-comparable items as noted above.

FFO, Operating FFO, NOI and SSNOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs and should not be considered as alternatives to net income computed in accordance with GAAP, as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow as a measure of liquidity. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures have been provided herein.

Safe Harbor

SITE Centers Corp. considers portions of the information in this press release to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended, with respect to the Company’s expectation for future periods. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, among other factors, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s ability to manage its properties and finance its operations and on tenants’ ability to operate their businesses, generate sales and meet their financial obligations, including the obligation to pay ongoing and deferred rents; the Company’s ability to pay dividends; local conditions such as the supply of, and demand for, retail real estate space in the area; the impact of e-commerce; dependence on rental income from real property; the loss of, significant downsizing of or bankruptcy of a major tenant and the impact of any such event on rental income from other tenants and our properties; redevelopment and construction activities may not achieve a desired return on investment; our ability to buy or sell assets on commercially reasonable terms; our ability to complete acquisitions or dispositions of assets under contract; our ability to secure equity or debt financing on commercially acceptable terms or at all; impairment charges; our ability to enter into definitive agreements with regard to our financing and joint venture arrangements and the Company’s ability to satisfy conditions to the completion of these arrangements; valuation and risks relating to our joint venture and preferred equity investments; the termination of any joint venture arrangements or arrangements to manage real property; property damage, expenses related thereto and other business and economic consequences (including the potential loss of rental revenues) resulting from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters in locations where we own properties, and the ability to estimate accurately the amounts thereof; sufficiency and timing of any insurance recovery payments related to damages from extreme weather conditions or natural disasters; any change in strategy; our ability to maintain REIT status; and the finalization of the financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021. For additional factors that could cause the results of the Company to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic may also exacerbate the risks described therein, any of which could have a material effect on the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

 

SITE Centers Corp.

 

Income Statement: Consolidated Interests

 

 

in thousands, except per share

 

 

 

1Q21

 

1Q20

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Rental income (1)

$119,890

 

$112,529

 

Other property revenues

97

 

1,553

 

 

119,987

 

114,082

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

Operating and maintenance

20,216

 

18,480

 

Real estate taxes

19,664

 

17,657

 

 

39,880

 

36,137

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net operating income

80,107

 

77,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

Fee income (2)

8,152

 

15,228

 

Interest expense

(19,395)

 

(20,587)

 

Depreciation and amortization

(45,560)

 

(42,993)

 

General and administrative (3)

(17,395)

 

(11,376)

 

Other expense, net (4)

(366)

 

(13,924)

 

Impairment charges

(7,270)

 

0

 

(Loss) income before earnings from JVs and other

(1,727)

 

4,293

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity in net income of JVs

4,385

 

2,171

 

Reserve of preferred equity interests

0

 

(18,057)

 

Gain on sale of joint venture interest

13,908

 

45,681

 

(Loss) gain on disposition of real estate, net

(20)

 

773

 

Tax expense

(365)

 

(233)

 

Net income

16,181

 

34,628

 

Non-controlling interests

(173)

 

(295)

 

Net income SITE Centers

16,008

 

34,333

 

Preferred dividends

(5,133)

 

(5,133)

 

Net income Common Shareholders

$10,875

 

$29,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares – Basic – EPS

198,534

 

193,726

 

Assumed conversion of diluted securities

911

 

0

 

Weighted average shares – Basic & Diluted – EPS

199,445

 

193,726

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share – Basic

$0.05

 

$0.15

 

Earnings per common share – Diluted

$0.05

 

$0.15

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Rental income:

 

 

 

 

Minimum rents

$78,894

 

$74,641

 

Ground lease minimum rents

6,344

 

5,468

 

Recoveries

30,595

 

27,199

 

Uncollectible revenue

1,398

 

(489)

 

Percentage and overage rent

1,021

 

601

 

Ancillary and other rental income

1,345

 

2,084

 

Lease termination fees

293

 

3,025

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

Fee Income:

 

 

 

 

JV and other fees

3,400

 

7,598

 

RVI fees

4,752

 

6,074

 

RVI disposition fees

0

 

1,556

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs)

(5,589)

 

2,167

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

Other income (expense), net:

 

 

 

 

Transaction and other expense, net

(351)

 

(223)

 

Interest income

0

 

3,485

 

Debt extinguishment costs, net

(15)

 

(17,186)

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation: Net Income to FFO and Operating FFO

and Other Financial Information

 

 

in thousands, except per share

 

 

 

1Q21

 

1Q20

 

Net income attributable to Common Shareholders

$10,875

 

$29,200

 

Depreciation and amortization of real estate

44,188

 

41,619

 

Equity in net income of JVs

(4,385)

 

(2,171)

 

JVs’ FFO

5,435

 

7,143

 

Non-controlling interests

16

 

28

 

Impairment of real estate

7,270

 

0

 

Reserve of preferred equity interests

0

 

18,057

 

Gain on sale of joint venture interest

(13,908)

 

(45,681)

 

Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net

20

 

(773)

 

FFO attributable to Common Shareholders

$49,511

 

$47,422

 

RVI disposition and refinancing fees

0

 

(1,556)

 

Mark-to-market adjustment (PRSUs)

5,589

 

(2,167)

 

Debt extinguishment, transaction, net

202

 

17,409

 

Joint ventures - debt extinguishment, other

0

 

42

 

Total non-operating items, net

5,791

 

13,728

 

Operating FFO attributable to Common Shareholders

$55,302

 

$61,150

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares & units – Basic: FFO & OFFO

198,674

 

193,867

 

Assumed conversion of dilutive securities

911

 

0

 

Weighted average shares & units – Diluted: FFO & OFFO

199,585

 

193,867

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per share – Basic

$0.25

 

$0.24

 

FFO per share – Diluted

$0.25

 

$0.24

 

Operating FFO per share – Basic

$0.28

 

$0.32

 

Operating FFO per share – Diluted

$0.28

 

$0.32

 

Common stock dividends declared, per share

$0.11

 

$0.20

 

 

 

 

 

 

Capital expenditures (SITE Centers share):

 

 

 

 

Development and redevelopment costs

2,801

 

8,734

 

Maintenance capital expenditures

1,450

 

2,255

 

Tenant allowances and landlord work

11,170

 

10,383

 

Leasing commissions

1,434

 

968

 

Construction administrative costs (capitalized)

611

 

840

 

 

 

 

 

 

Certain non-cash items (SITE Centers share):

 

 

 

 

Straight-line rent

(301)

 

(1,342)

 

Straight-line fixed CAM

112

 

149

 

Amortization of (above)/below-market rent, net

1,125

 

1,402

 

Straight-line ground rent expense

(37)

 

(70)

 

Debt fair value and loan cost amortization

(1,180)

 

(1,110)

 

Capitalized interest expense

111

 

286

 

Stock compensation expense

(7,569)

 

176

 

Non-real estate depreciation expense

(1,306)

 

(1,316)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SITE Centers Corp.

Balance Sheet: Consolidated Interests

 

 

$ in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

At Period End

 

 

1Q21

 

4Q20

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Land

$947,411

 

$953,556

 

Buildings

3,479,583

 

3,488,499

 

Fixtures and tenant improvements

519,550

 

509,866

 

 

4,946,544

 

4,951,921

 

Depreciation

(1,463,598)

 

(1,427,057)

 

 

3,482,946

 

3,524,864

 

Construction in progress and land

38,004

 

37,467

 

Real estate, net

3,520,950

 

3,562,331

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investments in and advances to JVs

75,982

 

77,297

 

Investment in and advances to affiliate (1)

190,035

 

190,035

 

Cash

190,833

 

69,742

 

Restricted cash

2,868

 

4,672

 

Receivables and straight-line (2)

63,760

 

73,517

 

Intangible assets, net (3)

104,127

 

111,022

 

Other assets, net

26,825

 

19,668

 

Total Assets

4,175,380

 

4,108,284

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

 

 

Revolving credit facilities

0

 

135,000

 

Unsecured debt

1,450,152

 

1,449,613

 

Unsecured term loan

99,679

 

99,635

 

Secured debt

230,632

 

249,260

 

 

1,780,463

 

1,933,508

 

Dividends payable

28,263

 

14,844

 

Other liabilities (4)

195,050

 

215,109

 

Total Liabilities

2,003,776

 

2,163,461

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares

325,000

 

325,000

 

Common shares

21,102

 

19,400

 

Paid-in capital

5,933,685

 

5,705,164

 

Distributions in excess of net income

(4,111,779)

 

(4,099,534)

 

Deferred compensation

4,511

 

5,479

 

Other comprehensive income

0

 

(2,682)

 

Common shares in treasury at cost

(4,387)

 

(11,319)

 

Non-controlling interests

3,472

 

3,315

 

Total Equity

2,171,604

 

1,944,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$4,175,380

 

$4,108,284

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Preferred investment in RVI

$190,000

 

$190,000

 

Receivable from RVI

35

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

(2)

SL rents (including fixed CAM), net

30,129

 

30,552

 

 

 

 

 

(3)

Operating lease right of use assets

20,047

 

$20,604

 

 

 

 

 

(4)

Operating lease liabilities

39,407

 

39,794

 

Below-market leases, net

55,748

 

57,348

SITE Centers Corp.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SITE to Same Store NOI

 

$ in thousands

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1Q21

 

1Q20

 

1Q21

 

1Q20

 

SITE Centers at 100%

 

At SITE Centers Share

(Non-GAAP)

GAAP Reconciliation:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to SITE Centers

$16,008

 

$34,333

 

$16,008

 

$34,333

Fee income

(8,152)

 

(15,228)

 

(8,152)

 

(15,228)

Interest expense

19,395

 

20,587

 

19,395

 

20,587

Depreciation and amortization

45,560

 

42,993

 

45,560

 

42,993

General and administrative

17,395

 

11,376

 

17,395

 

11,376

Other expense, net

366

 

13,924

 

366

 

13,924

Impairment charges

7,270

 

0

 

7,270

 

0

Equity in net income of joint ventures

(4,385)

 

(2,171)

 

(4,385)

 

(2,171)

Reserve of preferred equity interests

0

 

18,057

 

0

 

18,057

Tax expense

365

 

233

 

365

 

233

Gain on sale of joint venture interest

(13,908)

 

(45,681)

 

(13,908)

 

(45,681)

Loss (gain) on disposition of real estate, net

20

 

(773)

 

20

 

(773)

Income from non-controlling interests

173

 

295

 

173

 

295

Consolidated NOI

80,107

 

77,945

 

80,107

 

77,945

SITE Centers’ consolidated JV

0

 

0

 

(368)

 

(476)

Consolidated NOI, net of non-controlling interests

80,107

 

77,945

 

79,739

 

77,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) from unconsolidated joint ventures

33,516

 

(18,654)

 

4,378

 

1,981

Interest expense

10,947

 

17,755

 

2,701

 

3,329

Depreciation and amortization

17,117

 

30,104

 

3,884

 

5,196

Impairment charges

0

 

31,720

 

0

 

1,586

Preferred share expense

0

 

4,530

 

0

 

227

Other expense, net

2,964

 

4,657

 

742

 

936

Gain on disposition of real estate, net

(28,401)

 

(8,906)

 

(2,841)

 

(1,739)

Unconsolidated NOI

$36,143

 

$61,206

 

8,864

 

11,516

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Consolidated + Unconsolidated NOI

 

 

 

 

88,603

 

88,985

Less: Non-Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

1,102

 

1,973

Total SSNOI including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

89,705

 

90,958

Less: Redevelopment Same Store NOI adjustments

 

 

 

 

(3,191)

 

(2,572)

Total SSNOI excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

$86,514

 

$88,386

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SSNOI % Change including redevelopment

 

 

 

 

(1.4%)

 

 

SSNOI % Change excluding redevelopment

 

 

 

 

(2.1%)

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SITE CENTERS CORP.
06:39aSITE CENTERS  : Earnings Flash (SITC) SITE CENTERS Reports Q1 Revenue $120M
MT
06:38aSITE CENTERS  : 1Q21 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
06:38aSITE CENTERS  : Earnings Flash (SITC) SITE CENTERS Reports Q1 FFO $0.28
MT
06:32aSITE CENTERS  : Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating Results
BU
04/08SITE CENTERS' FIRST QUARTER 2021 EAR : 00 a.m. Eastern Time
PU
04/06Retail Value's Price Target From Morgan Stanley Raised to $22 From $17.50, Ov..
MT
03/31SITE CENTERS  : Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on SITE Centers to $13 Fr..
MT
03/17SITE CENTERS CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10SITE CENTERS  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Class A Preferred Share Dividend
BU
03/08SITE CENTERS  : Affirms Operating Funds From Operations Guidance for 2021 Amid G..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 936 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5 746x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 2 954 M 2 954 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 323
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 13,88 $
Last Close Price 14,48 $
Spread / Highest target 10,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor M. Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Eric C. Cotton Deputy General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.43.08%2 954
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC37.93%37 499
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST4.96%19 872
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.46%10 478
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION35.40%10 455
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION31.85%8 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ