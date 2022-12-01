Advanced search
SITE CENTERS CORP.

(SITC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-01 pm EST
13.56 USD   -0.22%
Site Centers Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Class A Preferred Share Dividend

12/01/2022 | 04:06pm EST
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared its fourth quarter 2022 Preferred Class A stock dividend of $0.39844 per depositary share.

Each Class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class A dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2022 and ending January 14, 2023. The declared Preferred Class A Dividend is payable in cash on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company’s e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 537 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 824 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 3,83%
Capitalization 2 888 M 2 888 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,77x
EV / Sales 2023 8,49x
Nbr of Employees 293
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SITE CENTERS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SITE Centers Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITE CENTERS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 13,59 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 8,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David R. Lukes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor M. Fennerty Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Terrance R. Ahern Chairman
Kim M. Scharf Senior Director-IT Enterprise Service
Eric C. Cotton Deputy General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITE CENTERS CORP.-14.15%2 888
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-25.24%39 250
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-23.53%14 178
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-7.02%14 175
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-12.65%11 368
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-3.56%8 286