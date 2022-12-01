Site Centers Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Class A Preferred Share Dividend

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC), an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, today declared its fourth quarter 2022 Preferred Class A stock dividend of $0.39844 per depositary share.

Each Class A depositary share is equal to one-twentieth of a share of SITE Centers’ 6.375% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The declared Preferred Class A dividend covers the period beginning October 15, 2022 and ending January 14, 2023. The declared Preferred Class A Dividend is payable in cash on January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022.

About SITE Centers Corp.

