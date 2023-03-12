Australian tech firms say they don't have material exposure to SVB

SYDNEY, March 13 (Reuters) - Several Australian and New
Zealand tech firms said on Monday they did not have material
exposure to Silicon Valley Bank following the failure of the
U.S. startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group last
week.
Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the government was
aware some Australian firms have been impacted but added the
country's "institutions are solid (and) our banking sector is
well-capitalised."
"We are closely monitoring the situation and potential
impacts for Australia," Chalmers said in a statement.
Australia's banking regulator said it had intensified the
supervision of the local banking industry and was seeking more
information from banks on any potential impact.
Nitro Software said about $12.2 million of its
global cash reserves were held on deposit at SVB and that recent
events do not impact private equity firm Potentia Capital's
A$532.3 million ($353 million) takeover offer.
U.S.-based Sezzle said the buy now, pay later firm's
relationship with SVB was only limited to funds on deposit,
while Siteminder said its exposure consisted of up to
A$10 million cash holdings and an undrawn $20 million revolving
credit facility.
Australian design technology firm Canva said the majority of
its cash was outside SVB and that it had "safety nets in place"
to ensure its operations were not compromised.
Most Australian startups should be insulated from the direct
impact, says Paul Bassat, co-founder of Australian venture
capital fund Square Peg, which has stakes in roughly 60
companies in Australia, the U.S. and Asia.
In New Zealand, cloud-based accounting software company Xero
said it does not expect any adverse impact.
Friday's failure of SVB Financial Group, which focuses on
technology startups, was the biggest bank collapse in the United
States since the 2008 financial crisis.
On Sunday, state regulators closed New York-based Signature
Bank, the second bank failure in two days, as the U.S.
Treasury and Federal Reserve unveiled a range of measures to
stabilise the banking system.
($1 = 1.5101 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru and Praveen Menon,
Lewis Jackson and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill
and Edwina Gibbs)