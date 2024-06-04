SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today its acquisition of AC Florida Pavers, LLC (d/b/a Hardscape.com), a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products serving the U.S. and Canada from four locations in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Tampa and Jupiter, Florida.

“Since its founding, Hardscape.com has established itself as the leader in outdoor porcelain pavers with exclusive rights to the premier line of Saxa Gres Italian porcelain products,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “The addition of Hardscape.com expands our ability to provide hardscapes products to our Florida customers and is a significant addition to our existing premium hardscapes offering nationally. We are excited to welcome the Hardscape.com team to the SiteOne family.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SiteOne, a move that opens exciting new avenues for growth and innovation in the porcelain paver market,” said Giovanni Ricetti, CEO of Hardscape.com. “With the extensive network and resources available through SiteOne, we are poised to bring the benefits of porcelain pavers to even more customers across the United States and Canada.”

This is the third acquisition in 2024 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

