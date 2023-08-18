SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of New England Silica, Inc., a wholesale distributor of hardscapes products with one location in South Windsor, Connecticut.

“New England Silica has built an impressive reputation as a hardscapes leader since their founding in 1949,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “We look forward to the outstanding New England Silica team joining SiteOne and adding to our hardscapes presence in the Connecticut market.”

“New England Silica has established a legacy of providing world-class customer service and leading product offerings to our customers,” said Bob Bellody, owner of New England Silica. “We have a hard-working and dedicated team and are thrilled to expand our capabilities by joining the SiteOne family.”

This is the sixth acquisition in 2023 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

