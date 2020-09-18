SiteOne Landscape Supply : Announces September 2020 Investor Conferences

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

William Blair’s “What’s Next For Industrials” Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.

