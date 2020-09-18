Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.    SITE

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SiteOne Landscape Supply : Announces September 2020 Investor Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 12:54pm EDT

SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

  • Zelman & Associates 2020 Virtual Housing Summit on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
  • William Blair’s “What’s Next For Industrials” Conference on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
12:54pSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Announces September 2020 Investor Conferences
BU
08/18SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Modern Builders Supply Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
08/17SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Alliance Stone Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
08/06SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
08/05SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : to Participate in the Jefferies 2020 Industrials Conf..
BU
08/03SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common ..
BU
08/03SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common St..
BU
07/29SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (..
AQ
07/29SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
07/29SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 550 M - -
Net income 2020 94,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 438 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 53,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 5 089 M 5 089 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 119,38 $
Last Close Price 115,24 $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Greg Weller Senior Vice President-Operations
John T. Guthrie CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.27.13%5 089
MUYUAN FOODS CO., LTD.41.85%41 054
CORTEVA, INC.0.07%22 143
WENS FOODSTUFF GROUP CO., LTD.-25.61%19 628
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED73.06%14 555
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS10.00%7 790
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group