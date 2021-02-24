SiteOne Landscape Supply : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" w ithin the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform A ct of 1995. Forw ard-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our 2021 Adjusted EBITDA outlook. Some of the forw ard-looking statements can be identified by the use of terms such as "may,""intend,""might,""will,""should,""could,""would,""expect,""believe,""estimate,""anticipate,""predict,""project," "potential," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions. You should be aw are that these forw ard-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are beyond our control. Further, any forw ard-looking statement speaks only as of the date on w hich it is made, and w e undertake no obligation to update any forw ard-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on w hich it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances. New factors emerge from time to time that may cause our business not to develop as w e expect, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially f rom those expressed or implied by the forw ard-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the follow ing: the potential negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (w hich, among other things, may exacerbate each of the risk listed below ); economic dow nturn or recession; cyclicality in residential and commercial construction markets; general economic and financial conditions; w eather conditions, seasonality and availability of w ater to end-users; public perceptions that our products and services are not environmentally friendly; competitive industry pressures; product shortages and the loss of key suppliers; product price fluctuations; ability to pass along product cost increases; inventory management risks; ability to implement our business strategies and achieve our grow th objectives; acquisition and integration risks; increased operating costs; risks associated w ith our large labor force (including w orkstoppages due to COVID-19); retention of key personnel; construction defect and product liability claims; impairment of goodw ill; adverse credit and financial markets events and conditions (w hich have w orsened and may continue to w orse as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic); credit sale risks; performance of individual branches; environmental, health and safety law s and regulations; hazardous materials and related materials; law s and government regulations applicable to our business that could negatively impact demand for our products; computer data processing systems; cybersecurity incidents (including the July 2020 ransomw are attack); security of personal information about our customers; intellectual property and other proprietary rights; the possibility of securities litigation; unanticipated changes in our tax provisions; our subs tantial indebtedness and our ability to obtain financing in the future; increases in interest rates; risks related to our common stock; terrorism or the threat of terrorism; and other risks , asdescribedinItem1A,"RiskFactors,"andelsewherein our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, as updated by our subsequent filings under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information, not prepared in accordance w ith U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Further, these measures should not be considered substitutes for the information contained in the historical financial information of the Company prepared in accordance w ith U.S. GAAP that is set forth herein.

We present Adjusted EBITDA in order to evaluate the operating performance and efficiency of our business. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA as further adjusted for items permitted under the covenants of our credit facilities. EBITDA represents our Net income (loss) plus the sum of income tax (benefit) expense, interest expense, net of interest income, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, (gain) loss on sale of assets and termination of finance leases not in the ordinary course of business, other non-cash items, financing fees, other fees, and expenses related to acquisitions and other non-recurring (income) loss. Adjusted EBITDA excludes any earnings or loss of acquisitions prior to their respective acquisition dates for all periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our liquidity or financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measures derived in accordance w ith GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. The use of A djusted EBITDA instead of net income has limitations as an analytical tool. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be c omparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. Net debt is defined as long-term debt (net of issuance costs and discounts) plus finance leases, net of cash and cash-equivalents on our balance sheet. Leverage Ratio is defined as Net debt to trailing tw elve months Adjusted EBITDA. We define Organic Daily Sales as Organic Sales divided by the number of Selling Days in the relevant reporting period. We define Organic Sales as Net sales, including Net sales from new ly-opened greenfield branches, but excluding Net sales from acquired branches until they have been under our ow nership for at least four full fiscal quarters at the start of the fiscal year. Selling Days are the number of business days, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, that SiteOne branches are open during the relevant reporting period.

Conference call agenda

Introduction

John Guthrie, CFO

Business Update

Doug Black, Chairman and CEO

Financial Update

John Guthrie, CFO

Development Update

Scott Salmon, EVP Strategy & Development

Closing & Outlook

Doug Black, Chairman and CEO

Q&A

Company and industry overview

■ Largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies

■ $20 billion highly fragmented market(1)

■ More than five times the size of next competitor and only ~13% market share(1)

■ Serving residential and commercial landscape professionals

■ Complementary value-added services and product support

■ Approximately 130,000 SKUs

■ Ov e r 570 branches and three distribution centers covering 45 U.S. states and six Canadian provinces(2)