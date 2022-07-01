Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
120.19 USD   +1.11%
04:13pSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:02aPrescott Dirt Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
06/24SiteOne Landscape Supply Acquires Yard Works
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SiteOne Landscape Supply : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Diaz Fred M
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. [SITE] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
MANSELL OVERLOOK , 300 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY, SUITE 600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ROSWELL GA 30076
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Diaz Fred M
MANSELL OVERLOOK
300 COLONIAL CENTER PARKWAY, SUITE 600
ROSWELL, GA30076 		X

Signatures
/s/ Briley Brisendine, Attorney-in-fact for Fred M. Diaz 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents deferred stock units granted as director fees. The deferred stock units are fully vested on grant, but settlement is deferred until the earlier of Mr. Diaz's termination of board service and a change in control of the Issuer.
(2) Includes deferred stock units.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
04:13pSITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
08:02aPrescott Dirt Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
06/24SiteOne Landscape Supply Acquires Yard Works
MT
06/24Yard Works Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
06/24SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. acquired Yard Works, LLC.
CI
06/22RBC Adjusts Ratings, Cuts Price Targets on Homebuilders, Building Products Shares Amid ..
MT
06/22RBC Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply to Sector Perform From Underperform, Cuts Price T..
MT
06/21Across the Pond, Inc. Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
06/21SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. acquired Across the Pond, Inc. from Trevor Cole
CI
06/07TRANSCRIPT : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Presents at William Blair’s 42nd Annual G..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 916 M - -
Net income 2022 256 M - -
Net Debt 2022 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 341 M 5 341 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 5 250
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 118,87 $
Average target price 172,75 $
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Kramer Chief Information Officer
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-50.94%5 341
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED1.37%3 917
ELDERS LIMITED2.69%1 357
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-6.07%250
BIOTALYS2.53%236
CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP.-53.85%82