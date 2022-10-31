Advanced search
    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
115.87 USD   -5.05%
04:47pSiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference
BU
10/20Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $135 From $189, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/19Baird Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply to Outperform From Neutral; Price Target is $150
MT
SiteOne Landscape Supply to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference

10/31/2022 | 04:47pm EDT
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE), the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States, today announced that Doug Black, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and John Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, Illinois, on November 8, 2022. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, November 8, at 10:50 a.m. CT (11:50 a.m. ET).

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 930 M - -
Net income 2022 257 M - -
Net Debt 2022 242 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 493 M 5 493 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 5 250
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Duration : Period :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 122,03 $
Average target price 141,44 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Kramer Chief Information Officer
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.-49.63%5 493
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-5.22%3 299
ELDERS LIMITED4.32%1 281
BIOTALYS-1.69%215
LIMONEIRA COMPANY-22.47%206
URBAN-GRO, INC.-62.50%42