    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-22 pm EST
116.16 USD   -2.71%
04:32pWhittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
12/20Telluride Natural Stone Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply
BU
12/20SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. acquired Telluride Natural Stone, Inc.
CI
Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

12/22/2022 | 04:32pm EST
SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today the company completed its acquisition of Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling (“Whittlesey”), a producer and wholesale distributor of bulk landscape supplies and hardscapes with seven facilities across central Texas.

“The addition of Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycling establishes SiteOne as the leader in bulk landscape supplies and hardscapes in central Texas, one of the fastest growing markets in the U.S.,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply. “We are excited to welcome the talented Whittlesey team to SiteOne and continue providing exceptional products and service to our combined customers.”

“We are truly excited to join the SiteOne family and look forward to the expanded opportunities for our incredible team,” said Clayton Whittlesey, owner of Whittlesey. “Together, we know that we will create even stronger value for our customers.”

This is the 16th acquisition in 2022 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers the full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national full product line wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 017 M - -
Net income 2022 254 M - -
Net Debt 2022 348 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 385 M 5 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 250
Free-Float 98,4%
