SITI : Annual Report

Led by strategic investments in upgradation of its technological infrastructure and augmentation of its digital prowess, SITI added new touchpoints of customer engagement to deliver enhanced experience and satisfaction.

The sudden imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, which saw the cable services being included under essential services, propelled us, at SITI, to move with remarkable alacrity and agility to embrace a whole new way of working. We effectively formed a chain of our own people - engineers and other ground staff - to ensure uninterrupted service for our customers. Our call centre teams also stretched themselves to keep the customers' cable TV and Broadband networks operational at all times, with seamless delivery of content, to keep them safely inside their homes.

I feel a strong sense of pride in the SITI Family, which rose to the difficult occasion to deliver to each and every expectation of its customers, while ensuring strict adherence to all Covid safety protocols. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of them, with the promise that SITI shall continue to support you at every step of this challenging journey, just as you have assisted us in ensuring business continuity in this difficult environment.

As ensuring seamless on-ground connectivity became a huge challenge amid the lockdown, SITI adopted a differentiated approach to business, choosing growth over slowdown, and expansion against reversion. Led by its keen focus on sustained operational efficiencies and deep-rooted relationships with employees and partners, the Company worked relentlessly to ensure a smooth transition into the new business reality.

Through the peaks and troughs of the crisis that overwhelmed the world during the year, we worked closely with all stakeholders - from the Regulator to the Broadcasters, LCOs, and customers, to deliver on our holistic value proposition. Even as we expanded our Broadband footprint to meet the critical demand of the large 'Work-from-Home' population in new Tier II cities, we continued to invest in updating the systems and processes to facilitate compliance with the New Tariff regime as part of NTO 2.0 guidelines in our Cable TV business.