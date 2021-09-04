Log in
    532795   INE965H01011

SITI NETWORKS LIMITED

(532795)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 09/03
1.42 INR   0.00%
08:52aSITI : Annual Report
PU
08/13SITI : Q1FY22 Earning Release
PU
08/13SITI Networks Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
SITI : Annual Report

09/04/2021 | 08:52am EDT
EK TAAR

JODE SANSAAR

ANNUAL REPORT

2020-2021

ONE PLATFORM. MANY SERVICES.

BROADBAND I DIGITAL TV I IoT

What lies ahead…

Pg. 02

I am writing to you at an exceptional point in the Company's journey. FY 2020-21 was a year of extraordinary challenges and exceptional resilience.

Pg. 13

With the Covid pandemic requiring more digitalised services, we extended to our LCOs a host of new offerings. We deployed AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled Recommendation Engines to facilitate the distributors to create customer packs. The tool is helping LCOs with cost benefits, backed by enhanced speed and efficacy.

Pg. 24

Corporate Overview

  1. Chief Patron's Message
  1. Message from CEO
  1. We are SITI…
  1. The SITI Journey
  1. SITI's Network

16 Enhancing Efficiencies. Delighting Customers.

18 Staying Connected. Staying Online.

  1. Connected with the world
  1. Performance Overview

24 Powering People to Drive Experiences

  1. Board of Directors
  1. Management Team
  2. Corporate Information

Statutory Reports

33 Notice

42 Directors' Report

76 Management Discussion and Analysis

83 Report on Corporate Governance

Financial Statements

104 Standalone Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Standalone Balance Sheet
  2. Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss
  3. Standalone Cash Flow Statement
  1. Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements

164 Consolidated Independent Auditor's Report

  1. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  2. Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
  3. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  1. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  2. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements

With the pandemic still a harsh reality, we continue to ensure stringent compliance with all Covid safety protocols, which now include at least partial vaccination for employees to enter office premises.

Download this report or read online at

sitinetworks.com

One Wire.

Many

Possibilities.

of Diverse Choices, of Transforming Realities, of New Connects!

At SITI, we have incorporated the multiple and diverse choices of our customers into a single wire, designed to deliver to their transforming expectations.

We have built our business around that single wire, which we are continuously strengthening to respond to the evolving market realities.

Armed with the power of this wire, we, at SITI, are continually raising the bar of our offerings to sustain the momentum of our business performance.

We are leveraging this power to stay resiliently engaged with our growing expanse of customers, amid the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic crisis.

Because, we believe that this single wire is not merely an instrument of delivery but our inalienable bond with our customers. We see in this wire a strong connect for our customers with the rest of the world - a connect that nurtures our value proposition of 'EK TAAR JODE SANSAAR', driven by the endless possibilities of one wire!

Corporate Overview

Statutory Reports

Financial Statements

01-31

32-102

103-233

Chief Patron's Message

Dear Shareholders,

I am writing to you at an exceptional point in the Company's journey.

FY 2020-21 was a year of extraordinary challenges and exceptional resilience. The pandemic crisis tested SITI's deepest strengths and capabilities. I am pleased to share that not only did the Company successfully overcome each of the challenges but went on to expand the ambit of its business into new geographies and innovative IoT services that would add value to the lives of our customers.

02

Annual Report 2020-21

Led by strategic investments in upgradation of its technological infrastructure and augmentation of its digital prowess, SITI added new touchpoints of customer engagement to deliver enhanced experience and satisfaction.

The sudden imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, which saw the cable services being included under essential services, propelled us, at SITI, to move with remarkable alacrity and agility to embrace a whole new way of working. We effectively formed a chain of our own people - engineers and other ground staff - to ensure uninterrupted service for our customers. Our call centre teams also stretched themselves to keep the customers' cable TV and Broadband networks operational at all times, with seamless delivery of content, to keep them safely inside their homes.

I feel a strong sense of pride in the SITI Family, which rose to the difficult occasion to deliver to each and every expectation of its customers, while ensuring strict adherence to all Covid safety protocols. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of them, with the promise that SITI shall continue to support you at every step of this challenging journey, just as you have assisted us in ensuring business continuity in this difficult environment.

As ensuring seamless on-ground connectivity became a huge challenge amid the lockdown, SITI adopted a differentiated approach to business, choosing growth over slowdown, and expansion against reversion. Led by its keen focus on sustained operational efficiencies and deep-rooted relationships with employees and partners, the Company worked relentlessly to ensure a smooth transition into the new business reality.

Through the peaks and troughs of the crisis that overwhelmed the world during the year, we worked closely with all stakeholders - from the Regulator to the Broadcasters, LCOs, and customers, to deliver on our holistic value proposition. Even as we expanded our Broadband footprint to meet the critical demand of the large 'Work-from-Home' population in new Tier II cities, we continued to invest in updating the systems and processes to facilitate compliance with the New Tariff regime as part of NTO 2.0 guidelines in our Cable TV business.

With accelerated adoption of advanced digital tools and methodologies, we moved expeditiously to harness the market opportunities unleashed by the Government approval for infrastructure sharing in the MSO space. We are also excited to introduce our Next Gen SITI PlayTop Magic Android TV Set Top Box and iOS/Android Apps for our customers, giving them the ease of converting any Television set into a Smart TV.

At the same time, we remain steadfastly focussed on improving operational efficiencies across systems, processes and people, to deepen our ground connect. We shall continue to work closely with our distribution partners for increased sweating of ground assets, going forward. Coupled with our non-negotiable compliance to all regulatory norms and the highest standards of professionalism, we believe this will drive us towards greater customer loyalty and stickiness in the indeterminate environment that still prevails as we move into the next fiscal. Our collective efforts will guide us through the tribulations of these tough times, and I believe we shall emerge stronger from this crisis to serve our customers better and more efficiently.

Best Wishes

Dr. Subhash Chandra

03

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Siti Networks Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2021 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
