SITI : Annual Report

I am writing to you at an exceptional point in the Company's journey. FY 2020-21 was a year of extraordinary challenges and exceptional resilience.
Pg. 13
With the Covid pandemic requiring more digitalised services, we extended to our LCOs a host of new offerings. We deployed AI (Artificial Intelligence)-enabled Recommendation Engines to facilitate the distributors to create customer packs. The tool is helping LCOs with cost benefits, backed by enhanced speed and efficacy.
Pg. 24
Corporate Overview
Chief Patron's Message
Message from CEO
We are SITI…
The SITI Journey
SITI's Network
16 Enhancing Efficiencies. Delighting Customers.
18 Staying Connected. Staying Online.
Connected with the world
Performance Overview
24 Powering People to Drive Experiences
Board of Directors
Management Team
Corporate Information
Statutory Reports
33 Notice
42 Directors' Report
76 Management Discussion and Analysis
83 Report on Corporate Governance
Financial Statements
104 Standalone Independent Auditor's Report
Standalone Balance Sheet
Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss
Standalone Cash Flow Statement
Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements
164 Consolidated Independent Auditor's Report
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements
With the pandemic still a harsh reality, we continue to ensure stringent compliance with all Covid safety protocols, which now include at least partial vaccination for employees to enter office premises.
One Wire.
Many
Possibilities.
of Diverse Choices, of Transforming Realities, of New Connects!
At SITI, we have incorporated the multiple and diverse choices of our customers into a single wire, designed to deliver to their transforming expectations.
We have built our business around that single wire, which we are continuously strengthening to respond to the evolving market realities.
Armed with the power of this wire, we, at SITI, are continually raising the bar of our offerings to sustain the momentum of our business performance.
We are leveraging this power to stay resiliently engaged with our growing expanse of customers, amid the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic crisis.
Because, we believe that this single wire is not merely an instrument of delivery but our inalienable bond with our customers. We see in this wire a strong connect for our customers with the rest of the world - a connect that nurtures our value proposition of 'EK TAAR JODE SANSAAR', driven by the endless possibilities of one wire!
Corporate Overview
Statutory Reports
Financial Statements
01-31
32-102
103-233
Chief Patron's Message
Dear Shareholders,
I am writing to you at an exceptional point in the Company's journey.
FY 2020-21 was a year of extraordinary challenges and exceptional resilience. The pandemic crisis tested SITI's deepest strengths and capabilities. I am pleased to share that not only did the Company successfully overcome each of the challenges but went on to expand the ambit of its business into new geographies and innovative IoT services that would add value to the lives of our customers.
02
Annual Report 2020-21
Led by strategic investments in upgradation of its technological infrastructure and augmentation of its digital prowess, SITI added new touchpoints of customer engagement to deliver enhanced experience and satisfaction.
The sudden imposition of the nationwide lockdown in March 2020, which saw the cable services being included under essential services, propelled us, at SITI, to move with remarkable alacrity and agility to embrace a whole new way of working. We effectively formed a chain of our own people - engineers and other ground staff - to ensure uninterrupted service for our customers. Our call centre teams also stretched themselves to keep the customers' cable TV and Broadband networks operational at all times, with seamless delivery of content, to keep them safely inside their homes.
I feel a strong sense of pride in the SITI Family, which rose to the difficult occasion to deliver to each and every expectation of its customers, while ensuring strict adherence to all Covid safety protocols. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all of them, with the promise that SITI shall continue to support you at every step of this challenging journey, just as you have assisted us in ensuring business continuity in this difficult environment.
As ensuring seamless on-ground connectivity became a huge challenge amid the lockdown, SITI adopted a differentiated approach to business, choosing growth over slowdown, and expansion against reversion. Led by its keen focus on sustained operational efficiencies and deep-rooted relationships with employees and partners, the Company worked relentlessly to ensure a smooth transition into the new business reality.
Through the peaks and troughs of the crisis that overwhelmed the world during the year, we worked closely with all stakeholders - from the Regulator to the Broadcasters, LCOs, and customers, to deliver on our holistic value proposition. Even as we expanded our Broadband footprint to meet the critical demand of the large 'Work-from-Home' population in new Tier II cities, we continued to invest in updating the systems and processes to facilitate compliance with the New Tariff regime as part of NTO 2.0 guidelines in our Cable TV business.
With accelerated adoption of advanced digital tools and methodologies, we moved expeditiously to harness the market opportunities unleashed by the Government approval for infrastructure sharing in the MSO space. We are also excited to introduce our Next Gen SITI PlayTop Magic Android TV Set Top Box and iOS/Android Apps for our customers, giving them the ease of converting any Television set into a Smart TV.
At the same time, we remain steadfastly focussed on improving operational efficiencies across systems, processes and people, to deepen our ground connect. We shall continue to work closely with our distribution partners for increased sweating of ground assets, going forward. Coupled with our non-negotiable compliance to all regulatory norms and the highest standards of professionalism, we believe this will drive us towards greater customer loyalty and stickiness in the indeterminate environment that still prevails as we move into the next fiscal. Our collective efforts will guide us through the tribulations of these tough times, and I believe we shall emerge stronger from this crisis to serve our customers better and more efficiently.
Best Wishes
Dr. Subhash Chandra
03
