SITI : Annual Report

Our people, once again, rose to the occasion to successfully manage the challenges, and to help us deliver to customer needs and demands seamlessly and effectively. Their commitment and hard work remains a key driver of our growth strategy and I am thankful to them for their dedication in these testing times.

The focus, at SITI, has been on strengthening our value proposition for our customers, whose needs and aspirations have witnessed a significant change since the onset of the Covid pandemic. We continued to support them at the back of our ability to evolve in tandem with the external changes. This ability has enabled us to come a long way from the times when we were a mere cable operator. We have taken major strides in recent years towards emerging as an integrated service provider, empowered to give customers the best of experience in the interconnected new world.

As an integrated service provider for the entire family, we are not only offering them this experience on a single platform but are also building the blocks of new India - a nation that is more effortlessly connected to the world of news and entertainment than ever before. The country has seen a massive uptick in demand for smooth and uninterrupted connectivity amid the Covid crisis. The population looking to the internet for entertainment and productivity is seeing an exponential growth.

In this backdrop, the demand for integrated offerings, designed to fulfill the entire gamut of customer needs, has also seen humungous growth. Responding to this change, we, at SITI, have also enhanced our focus on building our Broadband proposition through impactful innovations and infrastructure augmentation. Technology is playing a vital role in steering this strategy, with data analytics, artificial intelligence and automation being central to our transformational journey. We continued to increase our investments in these areas during the year to scale up our Broadband business. At the same time, we remained focused on expanding our portfolio and service proposition in other business segments too.