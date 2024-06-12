Item 4.01. Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant.

The Audit Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors of SiTime Corporation (the "Company") has conducted a competitive selection process to determine the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

As a result of this process, following the review and evaluation of proposals from participating firms, on June 10, 2024, the Committee approved the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. On the same date, the Committee approved the dismissal of BDO USA, P.C. ("BDO") as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm and the Company informed BDO of such dismissal.

BDO's reports on the Company's consolidated financial statements as of and for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 did not contain any adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope, or accounting principles, except for an adverse opinion on internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 issued in connection with the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 as a result of the material weakness described below.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through June 10, 2024, there were no disagreements within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K ("Regulation S-K") of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") between the Company and BDO on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreements, if not resolved to BDO's satisfaction, would have caused BDO to make reference thereto in their reports.

During the fiscal years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the subsequent interim period through June 10, 2024, there were no reportable events within the meaning of Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K, except as reported in Part II, Item 9A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting during such period related to a deficiency in the review control over the classification of cash flows from investments within the statements of cash flows in accordance with applicable accounting guidance for the periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023. As reported in Part I, Item 4 of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 9, 2024, the Company's management, under the oversight of the Committee, implemented changes to the Company's review procedures to improve internal control over financial reporting to remediate the control deficiency that gave rise to the material weakness, and upon completion of the Company's testing of the design and operating effectiveness of these new control procedures, management concluded that the previously identified material weakness was remediated as of March 31, 2024.

In accordance with Item 304(a)(3) of Regulation S-K, the Company provided BDO with a copy of the foregoing disclosures and requested that BDO furnish a letter addressed to the SEC stating whether or not it agrees with such disclosure. A copy of BDO's letter dated June 11, 2024, is filed as Exhibit 16.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.