  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SiTime Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SITM   US82982T1060

SITIME CORPORATION

(SITM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/02 09:36:20 am EDT
169.39 USD   +0.49%
09:14aSiTime Precision Timing Technology Enables Cadence's Emulation and Prototyping Platforms with Quick and Easy Adoption
BU
04/14Stifel Adjusts Price Target for SiTime Corp to $280 From $310, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/06SiTime Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 4, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SiTime Precision Timing Technology Enables Cadence's Emulation and Prototyping Platforms with Quick and Easy Adoption

05/02/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS precision timing, announced today that Cadence Design Systems is using SiTime MEMS timing solutions for the Cadence® Palladium® Z2 Enterprise Emulation and Protium™ X2 Enterprise Prototyping platforms. SiTime oscillators and Cascade Platform™ clock generator deliver superior performance and enable a rapid production ramp for Cadence, a leading provider of hardware, software, and IP for electronic system design.

“Cadence has demanding technical requirements for the components we use,” said Dhiraj Goswami, corporate vice president of R&D and head of HSV at Cadence. “The precision of SiTime’s timing solution and its capacity to support the rapid production ramp for our Palladium and Protium platforms made adopting it an easy decision. After this experience, we look forward to continuing our work with SiTime to address the timing needs of our hardware platforms.”

Cadence’s Palladium Z2 and Protium X2 platforms are used by semiconductor and OEM companies worldwide who rely on extremely precise timing to debug hardware and validate software. The immediate availability and production capacity of SiTime makes them a dependable supplier of exacting timing solutions.

“Cadence needed timing solutions that could clear their stringent technical requirements and meet their volume demands,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “SiTime’s timing solutions offer performance that is second to none, and our supply chain advantage gives us the ability to rapidly scale to our customers’ needs.”

Learn more about the SiTime precision timing solutions:

Discover the full range of SiTime MEMS precision timing solutions.

Visit the SiTime Timing Essentials Learning Hub to learn more about precision timing.

Download SiTime MEMS Timing / Cadence Palladium Z2 and Protium platforms image.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS precision timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our customer relationships and our ability to retain and expand our customer relationships; quality and performance of our products; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 297 M - -
Net income 2022 42,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 90,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 547 M 3 547 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,9x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,69x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SITIME CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
SiTime Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITIME CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 168,57 $
Average target price 305,00 $
Spread / Average Target 80,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rajesh Vashist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Arthur D. Chadwick Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Markus Lutz Chief Technology Officer
Aaron Partridge Chief Scientist
Fariborz Assaderaghi Executive Vice President-Technology & Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITIME CORPORATION-42.38%3 547
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-12.52%473 767
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.94%464 420
BROADCOM INC.-16.68%226 347
INTEL CORPORATION-15.36%178 225
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.67%156 993