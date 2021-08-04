Log in
SiTime : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)

08/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
SiTime Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., August 4, 2021 - SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), a market leader in MEMS timing, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $44.5 million, a 107.2% increase from the $21.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a 25.2% increase from the $35.5 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the second quarter of 2021 gross margins were $26.8 million, or 60.3% of revenue, operating expenses were $24.8 million, or 55.6% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $2.1 million, or 4.7% of revenue and net income was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $253.5 million on June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the second quarter of 2021, non-GAAP gross margins were $27.3 million, or 61.3% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $17.6 million, or 39.6% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $9.7 million, or 21.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $9.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime's financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime's ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its second quarter of 2021 financial results conference call today, August 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed by calling +1-844-467-7657 and using conference ID 9949706. The conference call will also be available via a live webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website for a limited period of time.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)

Revenue

$

44,496

$

35,542

Cost of revenue

17,669

16,725

Gross profit

26,827

18,817

Operating expenses:

Research and development

12,067

11,180

Sales, general and administrative

12,686

11,123

Total operating expenses

24,753

22,303

Income (loss) from operations

2,074

(3,486

)

Other expense, net

(28

)

(39

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

2,046

(3,525

)

Income tax expense

(23

)

(40

)

Net income (loss)

$

2,023

$

(3,565

)

Net income (loss) income attributable to common stockholder and comprehensive

income (loss)

$

2,023

$

(3,565

)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, basic

$

0.11

$

(0.20

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share

18,942

17,868

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholder, diluted

$

0.10

$

(0.20

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share

20,893

17,868

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP

Revenue

$

44,496

$

35,542

GAAP gross profit

26,827

18,817

GAAP gross margin

60.3

%

52.9

%

Stock-based compensation

461

402

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

27,288

$

19,219

Non-GAAP gross margin

61.3

%

54.1

%

Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP

GAAP research and development expenses

12,067

11,180

Stock-based compensation

(2,967

)

(2,998

)

Non-GAAP research and development expenses

$

9,100

$

8,182

GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses

12,686

11,123

Stock-based compensation

(4,173

)

(4,000

)

Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses

$

8,513

$

7,123

Total Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

17,613

$

15,305

Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income

from operations

GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

2,074

$

(3,486

)

Stock-based compensation

7,601

7,400

Non-GAAP income from operations

$

9,675

$

3,914

Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue

21.7

%

11.0

%

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income

GAAP net income (loss)

$

2,023

$

(3,565

)

Stock-based compensation

7,601

7,400

Non-GAAP net income

$

9,624

$

3,835

Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income

per share

20,893

20,070

GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted

$

0.10

$

(0.20

)

Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above

0.36

0.39

Non-GAAP net income per share diluted

$

0.46

$

0.19

SiTime Corporation

Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

(in thousands)

Assets:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

253,538

$

256,952

Accounts receivable, net

25,270

22,214

Related party accounts receivable

2,411

976

Inventories

18,494

14,980

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,844

2,577

Total current assets

302,557

297,699

Property and equipment, net

20,772

14,927

Intangible assets, net

2,475

2,558

Right-of-use assets, net

8,417

8,730

Other assets

162

162

Total assets

$

334,383

$

324,076

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

9,932

$

9,024

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

13,807

12,716

Total current liabilities

23,739

21,740

Lease liabilities

6,718

7,067

Total liabilities

30,457

28,807

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

2

2

Additional paid-in capital

368,862

362,228

Accumulated deficit

(64,938

)

(66,961

)

Total stockholders' equity

303,926

295,269

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

334,383

$

324,076

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group

Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry

949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation

Art Chadwick

Chief Financial Officer

investor.relations@sitime.com

Disclaimer

SiTime Corporation published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:48:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
