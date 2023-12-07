Official SITIME CORPORATION press release

Breakthrough Performance and Reliability of the Endura Epoch Platform Addresses Precision Timing Issues for Aerospace and Defense

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced its Endura Epoch Platform™ built for robust and resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services critical in defense operations. The ruggedized MEMS oven-controlled oscillator (OCXO) boosts the resilience of PNT systems and other equipment, such as radars, field and airborne radios, satcom terminals and avionics against spoofing, jamming and other disruptions in Global Positioning System (GPS) signals.

“GPS was originally deployed for national security and later adopted for a variety of commercial and industrial applications,” said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. “In addition to national security applications, GPS plays an essential role in civilian infrastructure, such as aviation, power grid and emergency response. An industry analysis revealed that a total GPS outage would negatively impact the economy by $1 billion per day.”

“Over the last few decades, defense systems and business processes have been structured around GPS-based PNT,” continued Sevalia. “However, a GPS signal can be disrupted intentionally and unintentionally, which can lead to disastrous consequences on military operations in the space, air, maritime, ground and cyber domains. GPS disruptions can cause equipment malfunctions, increased risk to personnel, or even complete mission failure. In these situations, an ultra-stable, local clock device can provide the accurate time reference for PNT until the trusted GPS signal becomes available again. SiTime’s Endura Epoch Platform is a breakthrough precision timing solution that provides this accurate time reference, allowing PNT systems in national security and defense applications to achieve a new level of performance even during the disruption of the GPS signal.”

Based upon the transformative precision timing innovations of the Epoch Platform launched in September 2023, the Endura Epoch MEMS OCXOs are specifically designed to meet the challenging shock and vibration conditions found in aerospace and defense. These devices are manufactured using proven semiconductor processes that deliver the reliability and quality expected from silicon devices that cannot be achieved by quartz crystal OCXOs, especially in extreme conditions.

Key Features of SiTime Endura Epoch Platform

The Endura Epoch Platform MEMS OCXO greatly simplifies timing system design due to superior performance and delivers a significant improvement in size, weight and power (SWaP). Key features and benefits compared to quartz crystal OCXOs include:

Programmable frequencies from 10 to 220 MHz

Up to 70X better g-sensitivity

Up to 30X better reliability

Rated at 20,000 g shock survivability, up to 20X better

Up to 20X better frequency stability over temperature

Up to 3X better Allan deviation, a measure of short-term frequency stability

Surface-mountable, small footprint and low height 9.0 mm x 7.0 mm x 3.6 mm

Low 0.35 g weight, up to 300X lower

420 mW steady state power, up to 2X lower

Availability

Endura Epoch Platform MEMS OCXO samples will be available for selected customers early in 2024.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

