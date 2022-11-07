Advanced search
    SITM   US82982T1060

SITIME CORPORATION

(SITM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:32 2022-11-07 pm EST
93.64 USD   +8.61%
SiTime to Showcase Precision Timing Solutions at ITSF 2022
BU
11/04SITIME CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/03Needham Adjusts Price Target on SiTime Corp to $115 From $125, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SiTime to Showcase Precision Timing Solutions at ITSF 2022

11/07/2022 | 03:02pm EST
ITSF 2022 – SiTime Corp. (NASDAQ: SITM), a leader in precision timing, today announced the details of its participation at the International Timing and Sync Forum (ITSF), the largest timing and sync event in the world.

When:

The ITSF event begins on Monday, November 7 and continues through Thursday, November 10.

Where:

ITSF will take place at Kö59 Hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Attendance:

Both the SiTime presentation and webinar showcase the latest time and synchronization solutions, innovations, advances, and challenges in automotive, communications & enterprise, and aerospace & defense, as well as many other existing and emerging vertical markets for which precise timing and sync is becoming increasingly important. Learn more about SiTime precision timing solutions.

SiTime Presentation:

Advances in TCXO Technology for ±5 ppb Stratum 3E Synchronization (Day 3: Sources of Time/Time References Track)
Date: Thursday, November 10
Time: 14:30 pm CEST
Location: ITSF 2022, Kö59 Hotel, Dusseldorf, Germany
SiTime Speaker: Jeff Gao, VP Product Marketing

SiTime Webinar:

The Need for Durable Timing in Emerging Applications
Time: Watch now
Location: On-demand
SiTime Speakers: Gary Giust, Sr. Mgr, Technical Marketing, Jeff Gao, VP Product Marketing, Jagdeep Bal, Director, Customer Engineering

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2.5 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to ship products; adoption of our new solutions by our customers; quality and performance of our products; introduction of new products by our competitors; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 283 M - -
Net income 2022 23,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 82,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 849 M 1 849 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 279
Free-Float 75,3%
