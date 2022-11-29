Advanced search
    STR   US82982V1017

SITIO ROYALTIES CORP.

(STR)
  Report
11/29/2022
30.85 USD   +0.82%
BRIGHAM MINERALS INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. - MNRL

11/29/2022 | 10:55pm EST
NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed merger of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL) (the "Company") with Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE: STR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Brigham will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of Brigham that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit  https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-mnrl/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brigham-minerals-investor-alert-by-the-former-attorney-general-of-louisiana-kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-merger-of-brigham-minerals-inc---mnrl-301689741.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
