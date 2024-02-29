Sitio Royalties Corp. (NYSE:STR) announces a share repurchase program. Under the program, the company will repurchase up to $200 million worth of its shares.
The repurchase program does not have any expiry date.
|
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|21.97 USD
|+0.23%
|+0.05%
|-6.55%
|05:28pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-6.55%
|1.8B
|+2.13%
|283B
|-3.47%
|132B
|+23.69%
|104B
|+3.57%
|70.96B
|-5.61%
|66.22B
|+4.42%
|54.86B
|+0.92%
|53B
|+0.86%
|44.51B
|-2.25%
|37.19B